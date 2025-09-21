Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule, results and day-by-day events

Keely Hodgkinson leads Team GB in Japan with hopes high for more medal success after the Paris Olympics last year

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 21 September 2025 09:22 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
'It's something great for me' - Oblique Seville wins men's 100m world title

The World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to conclude a gripping season in track and field in Tokyo, Japan.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland will hope to land medals behind Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the women’s 800m, while other medalists in Paris last year include Georgia Hunter Bell, Josh Kerr, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Superstar Mondo Duplantis delivered another world record and the unstoppable Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also features, while the men’s 100m delivered plenty of drama as Oblique Seville of Jamaica took gold ahead of compatriot Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles.

But Kerr’s defence of his world title ended in tatters in a dramatic men’s 1500m final, which had looked comparatively open after rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen crashed out in the heats after an injury-marred build-up, while Olympic champion Cole Hocker was controversially disqualified in the semi-finals. But Kerr never got into a good position and pulled up with an injury partway through the race, hobbling round to the end to finish dead last.

Great Britain nearly had another gold medal however in the form of 2022 world champion Jake Wightman, who came back from what he described as a “very bleak”, injury-hampered couple of years to earn GB’s first medal of the championships, a silver. The Scot led for much of the final lap but was pipped on the line by Portugal’s Isaac Nader by two-hundredths of a second.

Here’s the full rundown of the Tokyo schedule and results across nine absorbing days of sport

Recommended

Full day-by-day World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule and results (all times BST)

Day 9 - Sunday 21 September

Morning session

01:05 Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon

01:55 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group A

03:05 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group B

03:35 Men’s pole Vault Decathlon - Group A

04:20 Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon - Group B

Evening session

09:35 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A

10:47 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B

11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final

11:35 Women’s 800m - Final

11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final

12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final

12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final

12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final

12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon

13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final

13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final

RESULTS

Day 1 - Saturday 13 September

Morning session

Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk - Final

🥇Evan Dunfee (CAN) - 2:28:22

🥈 Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 2:28:55

🥉Hayato Katsuki (JPN) - 2:29:16

Women’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk - Final

🥇María Perez (ESP) - 2:39:01

🥈 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) - 2:42:24

🥉Paula Milena Torres (ECU) - 2:42:44

Evening session

Men’s Shot Put - Final

🥇Ryan Crouser (USA) - 22.34

🥈 Uziel Munoz (MEX) - 21.97

🥉Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 21.94

Women’s 10000m - Final

🥇Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 30:37.61

🥈 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 30:38.23

🥉Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 30:39.65

4x400m Relay - Final

🥇United States - 3:08.80

🥈 Netherlands - 3:09.96

🥉Belgium - 3:10.61

Day 2 - Sunday 14 September

Morning session

Women’s Marathon - Final

🥇Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) - 2:24:43

🥈 Tigst Assefa (ETH) - 2:24:45

🥉Julia Paternain (URU) - 2:27:23

Evening session

Women’s Discus Throw - Final

🥇Valarie Allman (USA) - 69.48

🥈 Jorinde Van Klinken (NED) - 67.50

🥉 Silinda Morales (CUB) - 67.25

Women’s Long Jump - Final

🥇 Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 7.13m

🥈 Malaika Mihambo (GER) - 6.99

🥉 Natalia Linares (COL) - 6.92

Men’s 10,000m - Final

🥇Jimmy Gressier (FRA) - 28:55.77

🥈 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) - 28:55.83

🥉 Andreas Almgren (SWE) - 28:56.02

Women’s 100m - Final

🥇 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 10.61

🥈 Tina Clayton (JAM) - 10.76

🥉 Julien Alfred (LCA) - 10.84

Men’s 100m - Final

🥇Oblique Seville (JAM) - 9.77

🥈 Kishane Thompson (JAM) - 9.82

🥉 Noah Lyles (USA) - 9.89

Day 3 - Monday 15 September

Morning session

Men’s Marathon - Final

🥇Alphonce Simbu (TAN) - 2:09:48

🥈Amanal Petros (GER) - 2:09:48

🥉 Iliass Aouani (ITA) - 2:09:53

Evening session

Men’s Pole Vault - Final

🥇 Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 6.30 (WR)

🥈Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 6.00

🥉 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) - 5.95

Women’s Hammer Throw - Final

🥇 Camryn Rogers (CAN) - 80.51

🥈 Jie Zhao (CHN) - 77.60

🥉 Jiale Zhang (CHN) - 77.10

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final

🥇 Geordie Beamish (NZL) - 8:33.88

🥈Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 8:33.95

🥉 Edmund Serem (KEN)- 8:34.56

Women’s 100m Hurdles - Final

🥇 Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.24

🥈Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 12.29

🥉 Grace Stark (USA) - 12.34

Day 4 - Tuesday 16 September

Men’s High Jump - Final

🥇 Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.36

🥈 Sanghyeok Woo (KOR) - 2.34

🥉 Jan Stefela (CZE) - 2.31

Men’s Hammer Throw - Final

🥇 Ethan Katzberg (CAN) - 84.70

🥈 Merlin Hummel (GER) - 82.77

🥉 Bence Halasz (HUN) - 82.69

Women’s 1500m - Final

🥇 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 3:52.15

🥈 Dorcus Ewoi (KEN) - 3:54.92

🥉 Jessica Hull (AUS) - 3:55.16

Men’s 110m Hurdles - Final

🥇 Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.99

🥈 Orlando Bennett (JAM) - 13.08

🥉 Tyler Mason (JAM) - 13.12

Day 5 - Wednesday 17 September

Women’s Pole Vault - Final

🥇 Katie Moon (USA) - 4.90m

🥈 Sandi Morris (USA) - 4.85m

🥉 Tina Sutej (SLO) - 4.80m

Men’s Long Jump - Final

🥇 Mattia Furlani (ITA) - 8.39m

🥈 Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 8.34m

🥉 Yuhao Shi (CHN) - 8.33m

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final

🥇 Faith Cherotich (KEN) - 8:51.59

🥈 Winfred Yavi (BRN) - 8:56.46

🥉 Sembo Almayew (ETH) - 8:58.86

Men’s 1500m - Final

🥇 Isaac Nader (POR) - 3:34.10

🥈 Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:34.12

🥉 Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 3:34.25

Day 6 - Thursday 18 September

Men’s Javelin Throw - Final

🥇 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 88.16m

🥈 Anderson Peters (GRN) - 87.38

🥉 Curtis Thompson (USA) - 86.67

Women’s Triple Jump - Final

🥇 Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB) - 14.94m

🥈 Thea Lafond (DMA) - 14.89

🥉 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) - 14.76

Men’s 400m - Final

🥇 Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 43.53

🥈 Jereem Richards (TTO) - 43.72

🥉 Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.20

Women’s 400m - Final

🥇 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - 47.78

🥈 Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 47.98

🥉 Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) - 48.19

Day 7 - Friday 19 September

Men’s Triple Jump - Final

🥇Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 17.91

🥈Andrea Dallavalle (ITA) - 17.64

🥉 Lázaro Martinez (CUB) - 17.49

Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final

🥇Rai Benjamin (USA) - 46.52

🥈Alison Dos Santos (BRA) - 46.84

🥉 Abderrahman Samba (QAT) - 47.06

Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final

🥇Femke Bol (NED) - 51.54

🥈Jasmine Jones (USA) - 52.08

🥉 Emma Zapletalova (SVK) - 53.00

Men’s 200m - Final

🥇Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.52

🥈 Kenny Bednarek (USA) - 19.58

🥉 Bryan Levell (JAM) - 19.64

Women’s 200m - Final

🥇Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 21.68

🥈Amy Hunt (GBR) - 22.14

🥉 Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 22.18

Day 8 - Saturday 20 September

Women's 20km race walk - Final

🥇María Pérez (ESP) - 1:25:54

🥈Alegna González (MEX) - 1:26:06 AR

🥉Fujii Nakano (JPN) - 1:26:18 NR

Men's 20km race walk - Final

🥇Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 1:18:35

🥈Wang Zhaozhao (CHN) - 1:18:43

🥉Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:18:45

Women's shot put - Final

🥇Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.29m

🥈Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.21m

🥉Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 20.06m

Heptathlon

🥇Anna Hall (USA) - 6888 points

🥈Kate O'Connor (IRL) - 6714

🥉Taliyah Brooks (USA) & Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) - 6581

Women's 5000m - Final

🥇Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:54.36

🥈Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 14:55.07

🥉Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 14:55.42

Women's javelin throw - Final

🥇Juleisy Angulo (ECU) - 65.12m

🥈Anete Sietiņa (LAT) - 64.64m

🥉Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 63.58m

Men's 800m - Final

🥇Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:41.86

🥈Djamel Sedjati (ALG) - 1:41.90

🥉Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:41.95

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in