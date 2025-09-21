World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule, results and day-by-day events
Keely Hodgkinson leads Team GB in Japan with hopes high for more medal success after the Paris Olympics last year
The World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to conclude a gripping season in track and field in Tokyo, Japan.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland will hope to land medals behind Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the women’s 800m, while other medalists in Paris last year include Georgia Hunter Bell, Josh Kerr, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Matthew Hudson-Smith.
Superstar Mondo Duplantis delivered another world record and the unstoppable Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also features, while the men’s 100m delivered plenty of drama as Oblique Seville of Jamaica took gold ahead of compatriot Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles.
But Kerr’s defence of his world title ended in tatters in a dramatic men’s 1500m final, which had looked comparatively open after rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen crashed out in the heats after an injury-marred build-up, while Olympic champion Cole Hocker was controversially disqualified in the semi-finals. But Kerr never got into a good position and pulled up with an injury partway through the race, hobbling round to the end to finish dead last.
Great Britain nearly had another gold medal however in the form of 2022 world champion Jake Wightman, who came back from what he described as a “very bleak”, injury-hampered couple of years to earn GB’s first medal of the championships, a silver. The Scot led for much of the final lap but was pipped on the line by Portugal’s Isaac Nader by two-hundredths of a second.
Here’s the full rundown of the Tokyo schedule and results across nine absorbing days of sport
Full day-by-day World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule and results (all times BST)
Day 9 - Sunday 21 September
Morning session
01:05 Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon
01:55 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group A
03:05 Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon - Group B
03:35 Men’s pole Vault Decathlon - Group A
04:20 Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon - Group B
Evening session
09:35 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A
10:47 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B
11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final
11:35 Women’s 800m - Final
11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final
12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final
12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon
13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final
13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final
RESULTS
Day 1 - Saturday 13 September
Morning session
Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk - Final
🥇Evan Dunfee (CAN) - 2:28:22
🥈 Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 2:28:55
🥉Hayato Katsuki (JPN) - 2:29:16
Women’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk - Final
🥇María Perez (ESP) - 2:39:01
🥈 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) - 2:42:24
🥉Paula Milena Torres (ECU) - 2:42:44
Evening session
Men’s Shot Put - Final
🥇Ryan Crouser (USA) - 22.34
🥈 Uziel Munoz (MEX) - 21.97
🥉Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 21.94
Women’s 10000m - Final
🥇Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 30:37.61
🥈 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 30:38.23
🥉Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 30:39.65
4x400m Relay - Final
🥇United States - 3:08.80
🥈 Netherlands - 3:09.96
🥉Belgium - 3:10.61
Day 2 - Sunday 14 September
Morning session
Women’s Marathon - Final
🥇Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) - 2:24:43
🥈 Tigst Assefa (ETH) - 2:24:45
🥉Julia Paternain (URU) - 2:27:23
Evening session
Women’s Discus Throw - Final
🥇Valarie Allman (USA) - 69.48
🥈 Jorinde Van Klinken (NED) - 67.50
🥉 Silinda Morales (CUB) - 67.25
Women’s Long Jump - Final
🥇 Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 7.13m
🥈 Malaika Mihambo (GER) - 6.99
🥉 Natalia Linares (COL) - 6.92
Men’s 10,000m - Final
🥇Jimmy Gressier (FRA) - 28:55.77
🥈 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) - 28:55.83
🥉 Andreas Almgren (SWE) - 28:56.02
Women’s 100m - Final
🥇 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 10.61
🥈 Tina Clayton (JAM) - 10.76
🥉 Julien Alfred (LCA) - 10.84
Men’s 100m - Final
🥇Oblique Seville (JAM) - 9.77
🥈 Kishane Thompson (JAM) - 9.82
🥉 Noah Lyles (USA) - 9.89
Day 3 - Monday 15 September
Morning session
Men’s Marathon - Final
🥇Alphonce Simbu (TAN) - 2:09:48
🥈Amanal Petros (GER) - 2:09:48
🥉 Iliass Aouani (ITA) - 2:09:53
Evening session
Men’s Pole Vault - Final
🥇 Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 6.30 (WR)
🥈Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 6.00
🥉 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) - 5.95
Women’s Hammer Throw - Final
🥇 Camryn Rogers (CAN) - 80.51
🥈 Jie Zhao (CHN) - 77.60
🥉 Jiale Zhang (CHN) - 77.10
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final
🥇 Geordie Beamish (NZL) - 8:33.88
🥈Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 8:33.95
🥉 Edmund Serem (KEN)- 8:34.56
Women’s 100m Hurdles - Final
🥇 Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.24
🥈Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 12.29
🥉 Grace Stark (USA) - 12.34
Day 4 - Tuesday 16 September
Men’s High Jump - Final
🥇 Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.36
🥈 Sanghyeok Woo (KOR) - 2.34
🥉 Jan Stefela (CZE) - 2.31
Men’s Hammer Throw - Final
🥇 Ethan Katzberg (CAN) - 84.70
🥈 Merlin Hummel (GER) - 82.77
🥉 Bence Halasz (HUN) - 82.69
Women’s 1500m - Final
🥇 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 3:52.15
🥈 Dorcus Ewoi (KEN) - 3:54.92
🥉 Jessica Hull (AUS) - 3:55.16
Men’s 110m Hurdles - Final
🥇 Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.99
🥈 Orlando Bennett (JAM) - 13.08
🥉 Tyler Mason (JAM) - 13.12
Day 5 - Wednesday 17 September
Women’s Pole Vault - Final
🥇 Katie Moon (USA) - 4.90m
🥈 Sandi Morris (USA) - 4.85m
🥉 Tina Sutej (SLO) - 4.80m
Men’s Long Jump - Final
🥇 Mattia Furlani (ITA) - 8.39m
🥈 Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 8.34m
🥉 Yuhao Shi (CHN) - 8.33m
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final
🥇 Faith Cherotich (KEN) - 8:51.59
🥈 Winfred Yavi (BRN) - 8:56.46
🥉 Sembo Almayew (ETH) - 8:58.86
Men’s 1500m - Final
🥇 Isaac Nader (POR) - 3:34.10
🥈 Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:34.12
🥉 Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 3:34.25
Day 6 - Thursday 18 September
Men’s Javelin Throw - Final
🥇 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 88.16m
🥈 Anderson Peters (GRN) - 87.38
🥉 Curtis Thompson (USA) - 86.67
Women’s Triple Jump - Final
🥇 Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB) - 14.94m
🥈 Thea Lafond (DMA) - 14.89
🥉 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) - 14.76
Men’s 400m - Final
🥇 Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 43.53
🥈 Jereem Richards (TTO) - 43.72
🥉 Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 44.20
Women’s 400m - Final
🥇 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - 47.78
🥈 Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 47.98
🥉 Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) - 48.19
Day 7 - Friday 19 September
Men’s Triple Jump - Final
🥇Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 17.91
🥈Andrea Dallavalle (ITA) - 17.64
🥉 Lázaro Martinez (CUB) - 17.49
Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final
🥇Rai Benjamin (USA) - 46.52
🥈Alison Dos Santos (BRA) - 46.84
🥉 Abderrahman Samba (QAT) - 47.06
Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final
🥇Femke Bol (NED) - 51.54
🥈Jasmine Jones (USA) - 52.08
🥉 Emma Zapletalova (SVK) - 53.00
Men’s 200m - Final
🥇Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.52
🥈 Kenny Bednarek (USA) - 19.58
🥉 Bryan Levell (JAM) - 19.64
Women’s 200m - Final
🥇Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 21.68
🥈Amy Hunt (GBR) - 22.14
🥉 Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 22.18
Day 8 - Saturday 20 September
Women's 20km race walk - Final
🥇María Pérez (ESP) - 1:25:54
🥈Alegna González (MEX) - 1:26:06 AR
🥉Fujii Nakano (JPN) - 1:26:18 NR
Men's 20km race walk - Final
🥇Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 1:18:35
🥈Wang Zhaozhao (CHN) - 1:18:43
🥉Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:18:45
Women's shot put - Final
🥇Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.29m
🥈Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.21m
🥉Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 20.06m
Heptathlon
🥇Anna Hall (USA) - 6888 points
🥈Kate O'Connor (IRL) - 6714
🥉Taliyah Brooks (USA) & Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) - 6581
Women's 5000m - Final
🥇Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:54.36
🥈Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 14:55.07
🥉Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 14:55.42
Women's javelin throw - Final
🥇Juleisy Angulo (ECU) - 65.12m
🥈Anete Sietiņa (LAT) - 64.64m
🥉Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 63.58m
Men's 800m - Final
🥇Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:41.86
🥈Djamel Sedjati (ALG) - 1:41.90
🥉Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:41.95
