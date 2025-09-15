'The final is going to be some fireworks' - Duplantis expects exciting pole vault final in Tokyo

Josh Kerr will look to reach the men’s 1500m final, and move a step closer to defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago, as he returns to the track for day three of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this afternoon.

Kerr – who insists he is perfectly happy being the hunted, rather than the hunter at these World Championships – cruised through the heats and into a semi-final race that contains fellow Brit Jake Wightman, young Dutch sensation Niels Laros and Kenyan star Timothy Cheruiyot, while Olympic champion Cole Hocker will go in the other semi-final. However, Kerr’s bitter rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen will not be competing today after stunningly crashing out in the heats.

On the field, Sweden’s pole vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis is in action in this afternoon’s men’s pole vault final and will try to break the world record for a 14th time as he stands a class apart in the event, while the women’s 100m hurdles and hammer throw finals and the men’s 3000m steeplechase final offer further medals this afternoon. This morning’s action saw GB medal hope Molly Caudery withdraw after twisting her ankle in the warm-up ahead of women’s pole vault qualification, while another Brit Emile Cairess pulled out during the men’s marathon contested in searing heat and humidity.

Sunday saw both 100m finals contested as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set a new championship record in the women’s race with a stunning run, while Oblique Seville came of age to seal a maiden world title in the men’s, holding off fellow Jamaican Kishane Thompson and defending world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles.

Follow all the action from Tokyo below: