World Athletics Championships live: Josh Kerr aims for 1500m final and Mondo Duplantis targets pole vault world record
Kerr is trying to move a step closer to defending his world title in Tokyo while unstoppable Duplantis will try to raise the bar again, plus the women’s 100m hurdles final
Josh Kerr will look to reach the men’s 1500m final, and move a step closer to defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago, as he returns to the track for day three of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this afternoon.
Kerr – who insists he is perfectly happy being the hunted, rather than the hunter at these World Championships – cruised through the heats and into a semi-final race that contains fellow Brit Jake Wightman, young Dutch sensation Niels Laros and Kenyan star Timothy Cheruiyot, while Olympic champion Cole Hocker will go in the other semi-final. However, Kerr’s bitter rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen will not be competing today after stunningly crashing out in the heats.
On the field, Sweden’s pole vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis is in action in this afternoon’s men’s pole vault final and will try to break the world record for a 14th time as he stands a class apart in the event, while the women’s 100m hurdles and hammer throw finals and the men’s 3000m steeplechase final offer further medals this afternoon. This morning’s action saw GB medal hope Molly Caudery withdraw after twisting her ankle in the warm-up ahead of women’s pole vault qualification, while another Brit Emile Cairess pulled out during the men’s marathon contested in searing heat and humidity.
Sunday saw both 100m finals contested as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set a new championship record in the women’s race with a stunning run, while Oblique Seville came of age to seal a maiden world title in the men’s, holding off fellow Jamaican Kishane Thompson and defending world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles.
Follow all the action from Tokyo below:
Great Britain dealt double blow after medal hope forced to withdraw
Great Britain were dealt a double blow on the third morning of the World Athletics Championships after medal hopes Molly Caudery and Emile Cairess were forced out of their respective events.
Caudery sustained an ankle injury in the warm-up ahead of pole vault qualifying, while Cairess – who finished fourth in the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon – battled through heat and humidity in the Japanese capital before bowing out in the 38th kilometre as a result of the muggy conditions.
Caudery, the 2024 world indoor champion and ranked fourth heading to Japan, was seeking redemption after a disastrous Olympic debut in Paris, when she crashed out of the qualification session with a no mark.
A British Athletics statement read: “Unfortunately, Molly Caudery has been forced to withdraw from pole vault qualifying following an ankle injury sustained in warm-up.”
It will come as particularly devastating news for the 25-year-old, who vowed to learn from her Olympic mistakes.
Great Britain dealt double blow after medal hope forced to withdraw
When is Mondo Duplantis in pole vault final? How to watch World Athletics Championships for free
Chief among the stars in action this afternoon is Sweden’s vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis, who is in action this afternoon in the pole vault finals.
Duplantis, who is targeting a hat-trick of world titles after victory in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023, moved smoothly through qualifying, requiring just two jumps as he cleared 5.55m and 5.75m. He will be trying to break the world record for a 14th time this afternoon.
Silver medallist from two years ago, EJ Obiena, and three-time world medallist Piotr Lisek both failed to make the cut, but two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie advanced and will both aim to deny Duplantis yet more success.
Here’s what you need to know:
When is Duplantis in pole vault final? How to watch World Championships for free
World Athletics Championships 2025 full schedule and results
It’s been a fascinating opening two days of action in Tokyo and we’ve still got seven more to go.
Click below to catch up with all the results and medal winners so far, as well as the full schedule to come
World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule, results and day-by-day events
Day three schedule
Here’s what we’ve got to look forward to this afternoon. As mentioned, four gold medals will be won and all eyes will be on the men’s pole vault to see if the implacable Mondo Duplantis can break the world record for a 14th time.
Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley will also go for GB in the men’s 1500m semi-finals from 1.30pm but Jakob Ingebrigtsen won’t after stunningly crashing out in the heats.
All times BST
11:35 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Heats
11:40 Men’s Long Jump - Qualification
12:10 Men’s Pole Vault - Final
12:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Heats
13:00 Women’s Hammer Throw - Final
13:05 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Semi-Final
13:30 Men’s 1500m - Semi-Final
13:55 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final
14:20 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Final
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments