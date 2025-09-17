World Athletics Championships live: Kerr goes for 1500m gold after Ingebrigtsen and Hocker shocks
Kerr bids to retain his 1500m title but faces the threat of Niels Laros in a highly anticipated showdown in Tokyo
Defending champion Josh Kerr goes for back-to-back 1500m golds at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with the highly anticipated showdown set to deliver fireworks despite the shock absences of Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cole Hocker.
Kerr triumphed in Budapest two years ago and is aiming to emulate the likes of Mo Farah, Jess Ennis-Hill and Seb Coe by winning consecutive World Championship golds, but the 27-year-old will go into the final without facing two of his biggest rivals.
Norwegian star Ingebrigtsen crashed out in the first round after an injury disrupted year, before the American Hocker, who beat Kerr to Olympic gold in Paris last summer, was controversially disqualified for “jostling” in his semi-final.
There are still plenty of other threats, with the 20-year-old Dutch rising star Niels Laros widely regarded as the favourite, not to mention two other Scots in the 2022 world champion Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley.
Follow all the action, results and analysis from Tokyo below:
Day five schedule
11:05 Men’s Triple Jump - Qualification
11:10 Men’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A
11:30 Women’s 200m - Heats
12:10 Women’s Pole Vault - Final
12:15 Men’s 200m - Heats
12:45 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B
12:50 Men’s Long Jump - Final
13:00 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Semi-Final
13:30 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Semi-Final
13:57 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final
14:20 Men’s 1500m - Final
What happened on day four?
There were no surprises in the women’s 1500m final as Kenyan middle-distance legend Faith Kipyegon stormed away from the competition to win in 3:52.15.
Compatriot Dorcus Ewoi ran a personal best of 3:54.92 for silver, while Australia’s Jess Hull broke up the Kenya podium party with 3:55.16 for Bronze, ahead of Nelly Chepchirchir in fourth.
And Cordell Tinch of the USA ran a magnificent race to win the men’s 110m hurdles final in 12:99, ahead of the Jamaican duo of Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason.
New Zealand’s Olympic champion Hamish Kerr won a hard-fought men’s high jump final, beating Korean showman Sanghyeok Woo and Czechia’s Jan Stefela for a maiden world gold.
Canada’s Ethan Katzberg was streets ahead of the field in the men’s hammer throw final, winning with a throw of 84.70m, ahead of Merlin Hummel of Germany and Bence Halasz of Hungary.
