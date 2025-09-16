World Athletics Championships live: Max Burgin begins quest for 800m gold as Matt Hudson-Smith battles injury in 400m
After Mondo Duplantis proved unstoppable again in the pole vault on Monday in Tokyo, superstars Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Faith Kipyegon feature on day four
The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo resumes after a thrilling Monday saw Mondo Duplantis break the world record during a spectacular gold medal performance in the men’s pole vault.
The Swede seized a 14th career world record in front of 55,000 fans, while there was controversy in the men’s 1500m semi-finals, with Olympic champion Cole Hocker disqualified for “jostling”.
There was better news for Josh Kerr, who is defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago, with the Team GB star advancing to the final alongside compatriots Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley.
Tuesday provides another star-studded schedule, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, set for the women’s 400m semi-finals against gold medal contenders Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, Kenya's 1500m superstar Faith Kipyegon and the Team USA hurdler Grant Holloway all in action.
Great Britain’s Max Burgin goes in the men's 800m to kick off the evening session, with the Briton eyeing up gold against Kenyan favourite Emmanuel Wanyonyi. Matt Hudson-Smith and Charlie Dobson are also in action in the men’s 400m. Follow all the action, results and analysis from Tokyo below:
Brits to watch on day four
Up first we have Tiarnan Crorken, Ben Pattison, and Max Burgin in the men’s 800m heats, running in heats two, three and six respectively. The first of each heat qualify for the semis, plus the three fastest non-automatic qualifying times.
In the women’s 400m semi-finals Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu and Amber Anning will all be running, one Brit in each of the heat. Anning has the tough task of running alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Lavrone, who it seems can do just about everything, but the Briton will be one of the favourites to make the final.
The men’s 400m semi-finals also feature one Brit in each heat: Sam Reardon, Charlie Dobson, and Matt Hudson-Smith. Dobson is the British champion while Hudson-Smith is the Olympic and world silver medallist, but he felt something in his hip during the heats and hasn’t looked his best in Tokyo.
Men's 800m heats
Time for the night session to begin, with the men’s 800m heats the first item on the bill for this evening.
Cole Hocker’s agent takes swipe at ‘amateur officials’ after Olympic 1500m champion disqualified
More on this particular drama... Cole Hocker’s agents have taken a swipe at what they have described as “amateur officials” after the Olympic champion was disqualified from the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships.
“We want to be a professional sport but are directed by amateur officials who can’t see the value of the world seeing the best 1500m race in the world,” Flynn Sports wrote under an Instagram post from Hocker’s training group Team Sova.
Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker disqualified from World Athletics Championships
Cole Hocker has been disqualified from the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships after the Olympic champion was ruled to have illegally pushed past Germany’s Robert Farken during the semi-finals on Monday.
Hocker, who triumphed over Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in last year’s highly anticipated Olympic 1500m final in Paris, was found to have broken World Athletics’ “jostling” rules (TR17.1.2[J]) as the American overtook Farken to finish within the top-six and claim an automatic qualifying spot for Wednesday’s final.
It came following an appeal from Germany, with Farken initially missing out on qualification.
Team USA re-appealed Hocker’s disqualification, but it was quickly denied.
Mondo Duplantis world record lights up Tokyo to underline Swede’s new status
The best show in athletics is also its strangest event courtesy of a Swedish alien from Louisiana.
Mondo Duplantis broke the world record for the 14th time on his way to World Championships pole vault gold in Tokyo, back in the stadium where he claimed his first major title – Olympic gold – at just 21.
There is something captivating about the man from Lafayette, who had every one of the 55,000 people in attendance holding their breath as he stepped up for his third and final attempt at clearing 6m 30cm.
They need not have worried. Just like Usain Bolt, athletics’ greatest superstar who has been in Tokyo this week, Duplantis has a flair for the dramatic.
What happened on day 3?
There weren’t just thrills in the night session: Day 3 had an exhilarating start as the men’s marathon was settled by a historic photo finish.
Alphonce Felix Simbu snatched gold in the first photo finish at a major championship marathon on Monday, edging out German Amanal Petros in a dramatic race to the line to give Tanzania its maiden world title.
The photo finish showed the 42.195km race was decided by three hundredths of a second as Simbu surged past the diving Petros at the line, closer than the 0.05-second gap between the gold and silver medallists in the men's 100m final on Sunday.
Marathon settled by historic photo finish at World Athletics Championships
On the field, Sweden’s pole vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis broke the world record for a 14th time as he stands a class apart in the event.
Having already wrapped up the gold medal, Duplantis had three attempts to clear 6.30m and with no other events left, every eye in the stadium was on him.
He failed his first two events before succeeding on the third time of asking as the bar wobbled but stayed and the crowd erupted for an incredible moment.
But Britain lost two GB medal hopes yesterday morning, as Molly Caudery withdrew after twisting her ankle in the warm-up ahead of women’s pole vault qualification, while Emile Cairess pulled out during the men’s marathon contested in searing heat and humidity.
Josh Kerr reached the men’s 1500m final and moved a step closer to defending the title he won in Budapest two years ago on a fascinating day three of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Kerr – who insists he is perfectly happy being the hunted, rather than the hunter at these World Championships – had cruised through the heats earlier this week and decided to lead his semi-final from the front. He looked in control all the way round although a slightly messy finish saw him fall over the line, but in second place, so comfortably through to Wednesday’s final.
He is one of three Brits who will be in that race after 2022 world champion Jake Wightman also emerged from the first semi-final and Neil Gourley snuck through in sixth spot in the second heat.
The likes of Dutch sensation Niels Laros and Kenyan star Timothy Cheruiyot will be the biggest threats to the trio of British hopes after Olympic champion Cole Hocker was controversially disqualified for jostling Germany’s Robert Farken in his semi-final.
World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule, results and day-by-day events
Day 4 - Tuesday 16 September
11:35 Men’s 800m - Heats
11:40 Women’s Triple Jump - Qualification
12:35 Men’s High Jump - Final
12:40 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Semi-Final
13:00 Men’s Hammer Throw - Final
13:05 Women’s 400m - Semi-Final
13:35 Men’s 400m - Semi-Final
14:05 Women’s 1500m - Final
14:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Final
What to watch on day four
It’s another action-packed day in Tokyo with four medal events to be contested, while the competition hots up in the men’s and women’s 400m as the final line-ups are decided.
We kick things off with the men’s 800m heats, with great Britain’s Max Burgin in the hunt for a medal alongside Kenya’s favourite for gold, Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
Later on, British hopeful Matt Hudson-Smith will run in the men’s 400m semi-finals - although expectations are lower after he felt a tweak in his hip during the heats, when he finished outside the automatic qualifying spots. Britons Sam Reardon and Charlie Dobson are in action too.
Then hurdling great Sydney McLaughlin-Lavrone will take to the track for the women’s 400m, with Britain’s Amber Anning contesting the same heat.
The night session concludes with the women’s 1500m final - with Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon the hot favourite - and the men’s 110m hurdles final.
