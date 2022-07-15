How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV
Here’s everythingy you need to know as the World Championships get underway
The World Athletics Championships get underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.
Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics.
Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs.
There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States.
But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.
When are the World Atheltics Championships?
The Championships begin on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.
How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?
The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.
What is the TV schedule? (All times BST)
Friday, 15 July
18:00-19:15 - BBC Two
19:15-21:00 - BBC Four
21:00-01:00 - BBC Red Button
01:00-04:25 (Saturday morning) - BBC One
Saturday, 16 July
19:00-22:15 - BBC Three
01:05-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One
Sunday, 17 July
13:50-16:45 - BBC One
18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One
Monday, 18 July
13:45-17:00 - BBC Two
17:00-19:30 - BBC Two
19:30-21:00 - BBC Three
00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) - BBC One
Tuesday, 19 July
01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One
Wednesday, 20 July
01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One
Thursday, 21 July
01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One
Friday, 22 July
01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) - BBC One
Saturday, 23 July
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three
01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) - BBC One
Sunday, 24 July
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three
22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One
What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)
Friday, July 15
Morning session
16:05 M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A
17:10 M High Jump Qualification
17:30 M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B
18:45 X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
19:05 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A
19:30 M 100 Metres Preliminary Round
20:10 W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
20:30 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B
22:10 M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final
Afternoon session
00:05 W Shot Put Qualification
00:15 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
00:20 W Pole Vault Qualification
01:00 M Long Jump Qualification
01:10 W 1500 Metres Heats
01:50 M 100 Metres Heats
01:55 M Shot Put Qualification
02:50 X 4×400 Metres Relay Final
Saturday, July 16
Morning session
17:30 W Triple Jump Qualification
17:35 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
18:10 W High Jump Qualification
18:25 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats
19:00 M Hammer Throw Final
19:20 W 10,000 Metres Final
20:20 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
Afternoon session
00:10 W 100 Metres Heats
01:00 M 100 Metres Semi-Final
01:20 M Long Jump Final
01:25 W Shot Put Final
01:30 M 1500 Metres Heats
02:05 W 1500 Metres Semi-Final
02:50 M 100 Metres Final
Sunday, July 17
Morning session
13:15 M Marathon Final
17:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon
18:05 M 400 Metres Heats
18:35 W High Jump Heptathlon
18:35 W Hammer Throw Final
19:00 W 400 Metres Heats
00:00 M 10,000 Metres Final
00:45 W Shot Put Heptathlon
Afternoon session
00:05 M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
00:05 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
00:25 W Pole Vault Final
00:33 W 100 Metres Semi-Final
01:03 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
01:27 M Shot Put Final
01:30 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
01:38 W 200 Metres Heptathlon
02:00 M 1500 Metres Semi-Final
02:30 M 110 Metres Hurdles Final
02:50 W 100 Metres Final
Monday, July 18
Morning session
13:15 W Marathon Final
16:35 W Long Jump Heptathlon
17:55 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A
19:05 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B
Afternoon session
00:05 M 200 Metres Heats
00:10 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
00:45 M High Jump Final
01:00 W 200 Metres Heats
01:20 W Triple Jump Final
01:35 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
01:55 W 800 Metres Heptathlon
02:20 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
02:50 W 1500 Metres Final
Tuesday, July 19
Afternoon session
00:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
00:40 W High Jump Final
01:05 W 200 Metres Semi-Final
01:33 M Discus Throw Final
01:50 M 200 Metres Semi-Final
02:30 M 1500 Metres Final
02:50 M 400 Metres Hurdles Final
Wednesday, June 20
Afternoon session
22:20 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A
23:25 W 5000 Metres Heats
23:50 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B
00:20 M 800 Metres Heats
01:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
01:30 W Discus Throw Final
01:45 W 400 Metres Semi-Final
02:15 M 400 Metres Semi-Final
02:45 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final
Thursday, July 21
Afternoon session
00:05 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A
00:10 W 800 Metres Heats
01:10 M 5000 Metres Heats
01:20 M Triple Jump Qualification
01:35 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B
02:00 M 800 Metres Semi-Final
02:35 W 200 Metres Final
02:50 M 200 Metres Final
Friday, July 22
Morning session
13:15 W 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final
Afternoon session
00:05 M Pole Vault Qualification
00:40 W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats
01:05 M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats
01:20 W Javelin Throw Final
01:35 W 800 Metres Semi-Final
02:15 W 400 Metres Final
02:35 M 400 Metres Final
02:50 W 400 Metres Hurdles Final
Saturday, July 23
Morning session
16:50 M 100 Metres Decathlon
17:40 M Long Jump Decathlon
18:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats
19:00 W Long Jump Qualification
19:10 M Shot Put Decathlon
Afternoon session
23:10 M High Jump Decathlon
00:10 W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
00:40 M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats
01:00 M Triple Jump Final
01:10 M 800 Metres Final
01:25 W 5000 Metres Final
01:35 M Javelin Throw Final
Sunday, July 24
Morning session
13:15 M 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final
16:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon
17:30 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group A
18:40 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group B
19:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group A
20:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group B
Afternoon session
00:05 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
00:05 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A
00:25 M Pole Vault Final
00:50 W Long Jump Final
01:05 M 5000 Metres Final
01:10 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B
01:35 W 800 Metres Final
02:00 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final
02:20 M 1500 Metres Decathlon
02:35 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final
02:50 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final
