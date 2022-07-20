Police investigating after World Championships mascot’s head stolen

The head of the World Championships’ official mascot Legend the Bigfoot has become the subject of a police matter after it was stolen.

Police were called to Eugene’s Hayward Field after Legend’s yellow head went missing and a number of videos and photographs surfaced on social media showing people wearing it.

A spokesperson from Oregon 2022, the championship organisers, said: “This is now a police matter, and we won’t have further comments at this time.”

The mascot - a big yellow, furry, mythical creature - was chosen for the 2022 World Championships because of legend in this part of the United States.

It was said that a mysterious creature roamed the region and it became known as Bigfoot.

Legend’s replacement head was used at the Eugene venue on Tuesday after the original went missing.