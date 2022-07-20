Jump to content
Police investigating after World Championships mascot’s head stolen

Police were called after Legend’s yellow head went missing and a number of videos and photographs surfaced on social media showing people wearing it

Sports Staff
Wednesday 20 July 2022 10:22
<p>Police were called to Eugene’s Hayward Field after Legend’s yellow head went missing</p>

Police were called to Eugene’s Hayward Field after Legend’s yellow head went missing

(Getty Images)

The head of the World Championships’ official mascot Legend the Bigfoot has become the subject of a police matter after it was stolen.

Police were called to Eugene’s Hayward Field after Legend’s yellow head went missing and a number of videos and photographs surfaced on social media showing people wearing it.

A spokesperson from Oregon 2022, the championship organisers, said: “This is now a police matter, and we won’t have further comments at this time.”

The mascot - a big yellow, furry, mythical creature - was chosen for the 2022 World Championships because of legend in this part of the United States.

It was said that a mysterious creature roamed the region and it became known as Bigfoot.

Legend’s replacement head was used at the Eugene venue on Tuesday after the original went missing.

