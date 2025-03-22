Armand Duplantis soars to another world title as Jakob Ingebrigtsen claims 1500m gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden's Armand Duplantis secured a third consecutive title at the World Indoor Athletics Championships with a superb gold medal-winning effort of 6.15m.

Duplantis was the overwhelming favourite after soaring to 6.27m and shattering the world record for an 11th time in Clermont-Ferrand last month, and at Nanjing's Cube the 25-year-old Duplantis completed a century of jumps over six metres.

The twice Olympic champion comfortably scaled 6.05m for the 100th vault over 6.00m and despite a rare blip in his first attempt at 6.10m, he joined Sergey Bubka and Renaud Lavillenie as a triple world indoors champion.

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis pushed Duplantis hard but had to be content with silver after clearing 6.05m and American Sam Kendricks took bronze with 5.90m.

French pole vaulter Marie-Julie Bonnin cleared 4.75 metres to dethrone Britain's Molly Caudery and win gold in the women's final during the day session. She also equalled compatriot Ninon Guillon-Romarin's French national record.

Her attempts to clear 4.80m were not successful but the 23-year-old was all smiles as she celebrated with Slovenia's Tina Sutej, who claimed the silver with 4.70m, and Switzerland's Angelica Moser who took bronze.

"I cannot believe it. It's like a dream. I feel like we were there for a medal, but not the gold," Bonnin said.

Caudery, the champion in Glasgow last year, was fourth.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen found himself boxed in midway through the men's 3,000m final but the Norwegian expertly extricated himself with bursts of speed to finish in 7:46.09 and stay in the hunt for a 1,500m and 3,000m double.

open image in gallery Jakob Ingebrigtsen surged to a middle-distance win ( Getty Images )

That feat has been achieved only once at the indoor worlds, by Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie in 1999, but the 24-year-old Ingebrigtsen will fancy his chances over the shorter distance on Sunday.

"It was a little bit of a fight, but I was confident that I can make a move in the last 100m and win," Ingebrigtsen said.

"I don't enjoy the 1500m warm-up, but the racing is fun and that's what I'm going to do tomorrow, have a lot of fun."

Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi was second with 7:46.25 while Australia's Ky Robinson finished third in 7:47.09.

Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia claimed gold in the women's 3,000m final with a time of 8:37.21, finishing ahead of American Shelby Houlihan (8:38.26) and Australia's Jessica Hull (8:38.28).

"I was sick at home before coming to Nanjing, so I stayed at the back to conserve myself before making my push," Hailu said.

Reuters