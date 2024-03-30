Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boat Race crews 2024: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?

Everything you need to know ahead of the annual rowing event

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 30 March 2024 10:07
Comments
<p>Oxford and Cambridge will compete in the 2024 Boat Race </p>

Oxford and Cambridge will compete in the 2024 Boat Race

(Getty Images)

Oxford and Cambridge will vie again for Boat Race glory as the two universities meet in their annual clash on the River Thames.

Nearly 200 years since the first men’s race, the event is still going strong as a fixture of the spring sporting calendar.

The women’s race has run on the same day and course since 2015 having first been held in 1927.

Cambridge lead the men’s series 86-81, with one recorded dead heat, and have a 47-30 advantage in the women’s series.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Boat Race?

The 2024 Boat Race will take place on Saturday 30 March along the River Thames in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the course?

The Boat Race course, known as the Championship Course, is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long. It stretches between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames in south west London.

The race is rowed upstream, but starts during the incoming tide to ensure that crews are rowing with the fast stream.

Who are the blue boat crews?

WOMEN

Oxford WomenCambridge Women
Coached by Allan FrenchCoached by Paddy Ryan
Sarah Marshall (bow)Gemma King (bow)
Ella Stadler (President)Jo Matthews
Tessa HainingClare Hole
Claire AitkenJenna Armstrong (President)
Julia LindsayCarina Graf
Annie SharpCarys Earl
Lucy EdmundsIris Powell
Annie Anezakis (stroke)Megan Lee (stroke)
Joe Gellett (cox)Hannah Murphy (cox)

MEN

Oxford MenCambridge Men
Coached by Sean BowdenCoached by Rob Baker
Saxon Stacey (bow)Sebastien Benzecry (bow, President)
Harry GlenisterNoam Mouelle
Jelmer BennemaThomas Marsh
James DoranAugustus John
Elias KunKenneth Coplan
Frederick RoperThomas Lynch
Leonard JenkinsLuca Ferraro
Elliot Kemp (stroke)Matt Edge (stroke)
William Denegri (cox)Ed Bracey (cox)

What time are the Boat Races and what is the full schedule?

The two marquee races begin at 2.46pm GMT and 3.46pm GMT respectively

Time (GMT)Event
10:00River closes – Preliminary road closures in place. Hammersmith Bridge closes to cyclists and pedestrians
10:15Festival of Rowing starts in Mortlake
11:00Fan Zones open – Fulham and Hammersmith
11:30Festival of Rowing Arrives in Putney
11:30Festival of Rowing ends in Mortlake
12:40Women’s Boat Race coin toss (Putney Embankment)
13:00Final road closures in place
13:15The Men’s Boat Race coin toss (Putney Embankment)
14:00BBC broadcast starts
14:4678th Women’s Boat Race
15:01Osiris v Blondie Race
15:16Isis v Goldie Boat Race
15:46169th Men’s Boat Race
16:15Women’s winning crew trophy presentation (Mortlake)
16:20Men’s winning crew trophy presentation (Mortlake)
16:25Women’s Boat Race Cox and Men’s Boat Race cox toss (Mortlake)
16:30BBC Broadcast Ends
17:00Hammersmith Bridge Opens to Cyclists and Pedestrians.
17:30River Opens
18:00Fan Zones at Fulham and Hammersmith close

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in