1711793410

Boat Race 2024 LIVE: Start time, TV channel and latest build-up to Oxford vs Cambridge races

Follow all the live action from the 2024 Boat Race in the blog below

Chris Wilson
Saturday 30 March 2024 10:10
Comments
<p>Cambridge were triumphant in all races last year</p>

Cambridge were triumphant in all races last year

(Getty Images)

Oxford and Cambridge’s best rowers will take to the Thames for the 2024 Boat Race on Saturday afternoon.

The race itself was first held in 1829 and has been an annual fixture since 1856. Last year Cambridge, the Light Blues, were triumphant in both the men’s and women’s races.

The boats start at Putney and travel upstream to Mortlake, 4.2 miles (6.8km) away. The crews were announced on 13 March, and have been preparing for the race for many months.

The immediate build up to the race however has been dominated by concern over the Thames’ water quality, especially given the tradition to throw the winning cox into the river in celebration.

Follow all the live action from the Thames in the blog below

1711793410

The difference between the Boat Race and rowing for Great Britain

Oxford’s Harry Glenister was asked by PA about the biggest differences between the Boat Race and his time in the Great Britain setup, and the MBA student immediately noted: “First I have to study! I’ve got six hours of classes a day and then rowing twice a day, which is not as much as the GB rowing team but still quite substantial.

“When I was racing for GB I was racing over 2k, this is over seven. It’s a lot longer and it’s a very different style of racing - who gets out ahead first. Whoever gets in front will win.

“You want to go really hard early. It’s go out hard and hang on, and hopefully you break the other crew. Who is the first person in each crew to break?

“The person that breaks is the one that’s going to lose, and the crew that breaks the other person is going to win. It’s a very exciting style of racing. I really enjoy it.

“I’ve been in big races, big moments, I know how to handle the pressure and I’m very used to it, so I can try to hopefully bring that confidence to the crew so we can get it done when it matters.”

Jack Rathborn30 March 2024 10:10
1711792649

Boat Race 2024: Oxford target ‘dream’ victory to snap Cambridge dominance

Harry Glenister hopes Oxford can turn the tide on recent Boat Race history to deliver what would be a “dream” triumph before the Great Britain veteran hangs up his oars.

The 28-year-old spent five years as a member of the GB senior rowing team, narrowly missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics then sitting out the entire 2023 season with a back injury.

Cambridge have lost the men’s race just once in the last five years, winning last year’s edition by 1 1/3 lengths thanks to a risky move by their coxswain, but Boat Race debutant Glenister is confident Oxford have what it takes to come out on top in the 169th iteration of the gruelling men’s showdown.

Glenister told the PA news agency: “Winning this race would mean everything to me, just to finish with the sport, it’s a good end for me. Obviously very disappointed not to make Tokyo, but this would be as good for me if I could finish on a high.

“The Olympics is obviously bigger, but this is one of the biggest races in the world, so I would be very, very happy if I could get the win.

“It’s just such an awesome event. There’s so much great energy around it. Every rower wants to do this event.

“We’ve got a very strong team this year, we’ve got some dogs, very excited to see what we can do and turn the tide, try to stop this Cambridge dominance.”

Jack Rathborn30 March 2024 09:57
1711792029

Meet the Cambridge and Oxford crews for 2024 races

Oxford Men

Coached by Sean Bowden

Saxon Stacey (bow)

Harry Glenister

Jelmer Bennema

James Doran

Elias Kun

Frederick Roper

Leonard Jenkins

Elliot Kemp (stroke)

William Denegri (cox)

Cambridge Men

Coached by Rob Baker

Sebastien Benzecry (bow, President)

Noam Mouelle

Thomas Marsh

Augustus John

Kenneth Coplan

Thomas Lynch

Luca Ferraro

Matt Edge (stroke)

Ed Bracey (cox)

Jack Rathborn30 March 2024 09:47
1711791558

Meet the Cambridge and Oxford crews for 2024 races

Oxford Women

Coached by Allan French

Sarah Marshall (bow)

Ella Stadler (President)

Tessa Haining

Claire Aitken

Julia Lindsay

Annie Sharp

Lucy Edmunds

Annie Anezakis (stroke)

Joe Gellett (cox)

Cambridge Women

Coached by Paddy Ryan

Gemma King (bow)

Jo Matthews

Clare Hole

Jenna Armstrong (President)

Carina Graf

Carys Earl

Iris Powell

Megan Lee (stroke)

Hannah Murphy (cox)

Jack Rathborn30 March 2024 09:39
1711791285

Boat Race rowers warned to not enter water after E coli discovery

Boat Race organisers have warned rowers to not enter the water on safety grounds after high levels of E coli bacteria were found on the River Thames course.

The new safety guidance could see the end of the traditional celebration for the winning team, where team members jump into the river and the cox gets a ducking. The 78th women’s race and 169th men’s race are still due to take place this weekend.

Last year, Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish was thrown into the Thames at Mortlake, as is the tradition at the end of the race. But a repeat is now unlikely after the River Action campaign group found an average of 2,869 E coli colony-forming units (CFU) per 100ml of water in 16 tests around Hammersmith Bridge.

Boat Race rowers warned to not enter water after E coli discovery

A long-standing tradition of the annual race could be absent this year following safety guidance published after high levels of E coli were discovered in the Thames course

Jack Rathborn30 March 2024 09:34
1711791078

Boat Race 2024: Oxford vs Cambridge start time, TV channel and more

The Boat Race returns in 2024 with Cambridge and Oxford again battling it out on the River Thames.

The men’s race was first held 195 years ago and has been an annual event since 1856, with a women’s race running on the same day and course since 2015.

There was double joy for Cambridge last year as both their male and female crew bested their Oxford University rivals over the 4.2-mile weave through London.

Indeed, Cambridge crews completed a clean sweep of all races in 2023, with their openweights, reserves and lightweights also taking victory in a feat only achieved twice before.

When is the Boat Race 2024? Start time, TV channel and how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of raceday

Jack Rathborn30 March 2024 09:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

