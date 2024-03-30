Boat Race 2024 LIVE: Start time, TV channel and latest build-up to Oxford vs Cambridge races
Oxford and Cambridge’s best rowers will take to the Thames for the 2024 Boat Race on Saturday afternoon.
The race itself was first held in 1829 and has been an annual fixture since 1856. Last year Cambridge, the Light Blues, were triumphant in both the men’s and women’s races.
The boats start at Putney and travel upstream to Mortlake, 4.2 miles (6.8km) away. The crews were announced on 13 March, and have been preparing for the race for many months.
The immediate build up to the race however has been dominated by concern over the Thames’ water quality, especially given the tradition to throw the winning cox into the river in celebration.
The difference between the Boat Race and rowing for Great Britain
Oxford’s Harry Glenister was asked by PA about the biggest differences between the Boat Race and his time in the Great Britain setup, and the MBA student immediately noted: “First I have to study! I’ve got six hours of classes a day and then rowing twice a day, which is not as much as the GB rowing team but still quite substantial.
“When I was racing for GB I was racing over 2k, this is over seven. It’s a lot longer and it’s a very different style of racing - who gets out ahead first. Whoever gets in front will win.
“You want to go really hard early. It’s go out hard and hang on, and hopefully you break the other crew. Who is the first person in each crew to break?
“The person that breaks is the one that’s going to lose, and the crew that breaks the other person is going to win. It’s a very exciting style of racing. I really enjoy it.
“I’ve been in big races, big moments, I know how to handle the pressure and I’m very used to it, so I can try to hopefully bring that confidence to the crew so we can get it done when it matters.”
Boat Race 2024: Oxford target ‘dream’ victory to snap Cambridge dominance
Harry Glenister hopes Oxford can turn the tide on recent Boat Race history to deliver what would be a “dream” triumph before the Great Britain veteran hangs up his oars.
The 28-year-old spent five years as a member of the GB senior rowing team, narrowly missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics then sitting out the entire 2023 season with a back injury.
Cambridge have lost the men’s race just once in the last five years, winning last year’s edition by 1 1/3 lengths thanks to a risky move by their coxswain, but Boat Race debutant Glenister is confident Oxford have what it takes to come out on top in the 169th iteration of the gruelling men’s showdown.
Glenister told the PA news agency: “Winning this race would mean everything to me, just to finish with the sport, it’s a good end for me. Obviously very disappointed not to make Tokyo, but this would be as good for me if I could finish on a high.
“The Olympics is obviously bigger, but this is one of the biggest races in the world, so I would be very, very happy if I could get the win.
“It’s just such an awesome event. There’s so much great energy around it. Every rower wants to do this event.
“We’ve got a very strong team this year, we’ve got some dogs, very excited to see what we can do and turn the tide, try to stop this Cambridge dominance.”
Meet the Cambridge and Oxford crews for 2024 races
Oxford Men
Coached by Sean Bowden
Saxon Stacey (bow)
Harry Glenister
Jelmer Bennema
James Doran
Elias Kun
Frederick Roper
Leonard Jenkins
Elliot Kemp (stroke)
William Denegri (cox)
Cambridge Men
Coached by Rob Baker
Sebastien Benzecry (bow, President)
Noam Mouelle
Thomas Marsh
Augustus John
Kenneth Coplan
Thomas Lynch
Luca Ferraro
Matt Edge (stroke)
Ed Bracey (cox)
Oxford Women
Coached by Allan French
Sarah Marshall (bow)
Ella Stadler (President)
Tessa Haining
Claire Aitken
Julia Lindsay
Annie Sharp
Lucy Edmunds
Annie Anezakis (stroke)
Joe Gellett (cox)
Cambridge Women
Coached by Paddy Ryan
Gemma King (bow)
Jo Matthews
Clare Hole
Jenna Armstrong (President)
Carina Graf
Carys Earl
Iris Powell
Megan Lee (stroke)
Hannah Murphy (cox)
Boat Race rowers warned to not enter water after E coli discovery
Boat Race organisers have warned rowers to not enter the water on safety grounds after high levels of E coli bacteria were found on the River Thames course.
The new safety guidance could see the end of the traditional celebration for the winning team, where team members jump into the river and the cox gets a ducking. The 78th women’s race and 169th men’s race are still due to take place this weekend.
Last year, Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish was thrown into the Thames at Mortlake, as is the tradition at the end of the race. But a repeat is now unlikely after the River Action campaign group found an average of 2,869 E coli colony-forming units (CFU) per 100ml of water in 16 tests around Hammersmith Bridge.
Boat Race 2024: Oxford vs Cambridge start time, TV channel and more
The men’s race was first held 195 years ago and has been an annual event since 1856, with a women’s race running on the same day and course since 2015.
There was double joy for Cambridge last year as both their male and female crew bested their Oxford University rivals over the 4.2-mile weave through London.
Indeed, Cambridge crews completed a clean sweep of all races in 2023, with their openweights, reserves and lightweights also taking victory in a feat only achieved twice before.
