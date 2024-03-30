Cambridge were triumphant in all races last year (Getty Images)

Oxford and Cambridge’s best rowers will take to the Thames for the 2024 Boat Race on Saturday afternoon.

The race itself was first held in 1829 and has been an annual fixture since 1856. Last year Cambridge, the Light Blues, were triumphant in both the men’s and women’s races.

The boats start at Putney and travel upstream to Mortlake, 4.2 miles (6.8km) away. The crews were announced on 13 March, and have been preparing for the race for many months.

The immediate build up to the race however has been dominated by concern over the Thames’ water quality, especially given the tradition to throw the winning cox into the river in celebration.

Follow all the live action from the Thames in the blog below