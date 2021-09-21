Conor McGregor shows off scars from broken leg suffered against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has shown off his scars from his broken leg which was inflicted during his trilogy fight defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The bout was stopped in the first-round due to the Irish star’s injury in July and McGregor has been recovering ever since. He had surgery on his leg but is now back walking with the aid of a cane.

He has given fans a glimpse of his scars as he starts his preparations to get back into the octagon. He has said he is aiming to fight again in 2022 but his opponent has not yet been confirmed.

The leading name that is cropping up in the fighting world is YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. McGregor has consistently turned down the bout and so the jury is out on whether it will happen in future.

The 33-year-old has also recently given fans an update on the injury. He said: “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.

“I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy. There’s been a few ups and downs on this, it’s probably one of the wildest things that’s ever happened to me in my life,” he added. “It’s not been fun, smooth sailing, but I got through it. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there.

“Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, like I said I feel like I can kick now, I’m not advised to kick yet. But I’m gonna get back. You think a broken bone is gonna stop me? Think again.”