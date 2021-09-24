Conor McGregor brags he earns more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor has bragged about earning more money than Cristiano Ronaldo, as the former UFC champion continues to defend his first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

The Irishman’s pitch ahead of the Cubs’ MLB match against Minnesota Twins has been the subject of widespread mockery, with McGregor having launched the ball well wide of the catcher.

Observers drew comparisons with rapper 50 Cent’s poor effort in 2014, leading McGregor to post a side-by-side of the two attempts on Instagram, writing: “Picture to picture alone buries this.

“Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/artist over the years. No comparison.”

McGregor then mentioned the fact that he ranks higher on Forbes’ rich list than Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer, saying: “Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power!

“Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass.

“The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable.

“Anyway back to the pitch. Venom. Composure. Balance.”

McGregor is still recovering from a broken leg suffered against Dustin Poirier in July.

McGregor, who knocked out the American in 2014, was stopped by Poirier in January and then sustained the horrific injury at the end of the first round in their trilogy bout – leading the contest to be awarded to Poirier via TKO (doctor stoppage).