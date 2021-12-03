Conor McGregor compared to Rocky Balboa by UFC president Dana White

UFC president Dana White has compared Conor McGregor to fictional boxer Rocky Balboa as the Irishman trains ahead of an expected 2022 comeback.

McGregor last competed in July, breaking his leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out the former dual-weight champion in January.

McGregor revealed last month that he is due to be healthy enough to return to sparring in April, with his next UFC bout likely to take place next summer at the earliest.

UFC president White said of McGregor on The Jim Rome Podcast this week: “He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again.

“It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. April, for him to start training again in April is probably about right.”

White went on to compare McGregor to Rocky Balboa, the fictional protagonist of the Rocky film series.

“[McGregor] obviously still has the desire to compete,” White said. “You don’t ever hear Conor going: ‘You know what, man? I just don’t have the desire for this anymore.’ You know what I mean?

“He’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in Rocky III, but he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens.”

McGregor has competed in the Octagon four times since 2016, losing on three of those occasions – including his two defeats by Poirier this year.

A number of potential opponents have been linked with the 33-year-old ahead of his expected comeback next year, including former foes Nate Diaz and Max Holloway, as well as new UFC fan favourite Michael Chandler.