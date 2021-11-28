Conor McGregor has revealed he plans to be ready for a UFC return by April as he steps up his rehabilitation following a broken leg.

The Irishman suffered the setback in defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

But despite the gruesome injury, McGregor is bullish about his return and insists he “cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent”.

McGregor added that “patience” is key to his return to the octagon, with two fights remaining on his contract.

“The fibula is fully healed,” McGregor revealed on Twitter. “The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also.

“It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

While Dana White claimed recently that McGregor will return as a “headliner” and remains “one of the top 10 guys in the world”.

"He's still one of the top 10 guys in the world. I mean, he's still one of the top 10 best guys in the world," White told Pardon My Take, with McGregor headlining 10 successive fights.

“It would depend on who he’s fighting and things like that, but yeah, Conor [McGregor] coming back is a headliner.

“Eventually once you start to go in that direction, when a guy gets to Conor’s level, this conversation about Nate Diaz, these guys are making big money. I want these guys to stick around and get as much as they can before it’s over.”