Conor McGregor ‘heartbroken’ after dog and ‘closest companion’ Hugo dies

Conor McGregor said he was “heartbroken” after the death of his dog, Hugo.

McGregor shared 10 photos of Hugo on his Instagram account, with a message in tribute to the dog who he bought as a puppy in 2011, and has been with the UFC star through much of his career.

“So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away,” McGregor wrote. “He was with me all the way, my closest companion. From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after.

“Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted [broken heart emoji]. RIP the best boy Hugo McGregor [praying hands emoji].”

The photos included Hugo with McGregor’s Dee Devlin, as well as his young children Conor Jr, Croia, and baby Rian.

Meanehile the former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has told McGregor to “pick on someone who can fight” after the Irishman was accused of punching an Italian DJ in Rome.

McGregor was caught on camera allegedly punching a man at a bar in Ireland in 2019 and appeared to get in an altercation with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at last month’s MTV Video Music Awards. The 33-year-old has now been accused by DJ Francesco Facchinetti of breaking his nose at a party in the Italian capital on Saturday night.

Facchinetti claims that the incident was unprovoked and unexpected after he and the former two-weight UFC champion had enjoyed time together throughout the night.

Facchinetti wrote on Instagram: “I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Now, retired Manchester middleweight Bisping has had his say on the alleged incident.

“At some point Conor’s gotta get his s**t together, because this is gonna end badly one day,” Bisping said, per Bloody Elbow. “You need people around you that are gonna tell you: ‘No’. You need people that are gonna hold you accountable.

“It seems like a long time ago, he was a double champ of the world. I was a fan of that guy. I’m not a fan of this guy. I don’t think anyone is a fan of this guy, and I think that soon he’s going to run out of steam. The train is going to run out of steam. Conor can’t continue like this and one day he’s gonna pick on the wrong person.”

McGregor last fought in July, when he suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. McGregor had stopped the American in the first round of their first meeting, in 2014, before Poirier knocked out ‘Notorious’ in the second round of their rematch this January.