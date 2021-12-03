Conor McGregor donates €10,000 to help paralysed MMA fighter
Irish fighter Ian Coughlan suffered a serious injury in sparring, with a surgery to restore his ability to walk set to cost €73,000
Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 towards surgery for a paralysed MMA fighter.
Irish fighter Ian Coughlan, who previously competed in Bellator, suffered a serious injury while sparring in July.
The injury left Coughlan paralysed, and he is now seeking to raise €73,000 for surgery to restore his ability to walk.
Having contributed a significant sum towards that total, former UFC champion McGregor tweeted: “Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland.
“Coach John [Kavanagh] and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also!”
As of 3 December, 10 days since Coughlan’s GoFundMe page was set up, more than €40,000 has been raised.
McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy is set to attend the fundraising training day organised by McGregor’s head coach Kavanagh, with UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker – who also trains out of SBG – due to feature as well.
McGregor last competed in July, breaking his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out the Irishman in January.
McGregor is expected back in UFC action next summer, having declared he will be fit to spar from next spring.
