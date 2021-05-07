Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will look to settle their rivalry this summer as they go head-to-head for the third time, with the score one-apiece heading into their trilogy bout.

In 2014, McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of the pair’s featherweight meeting, before the American exacted his revenge over the Irishman in January this year, knocking out McGregor in the second round of a lightweight contest.

The rivals’ second clash was a main event, and they will again meet in a headline lightweight bout when they top the card at UFC 264.

While there were plenty of niceties between McGregor and Poirier ahead of their contest in January, the bad blood from their initial meeting seems to be bubbling again. Poirier hit out at McGregor for failing to deliver on his promise to donate $500,000 to the American’s charity, with ‘Notorious’ taking exception to ‘The Diamond’s words.

Here’s everything you need to know about McGregor vs Poirier III:

When is it?

The fight will headline UFC 264 on Saturday 10 July.

Where is it?

UFC 264 will take place at a full-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What time will it start?

The early prelims will likely begin at 11pm BST on Saturday 10 July, with the prelims expected to follow at 1am on Sunday morning (11 July). The main card should then start at 3am BST on Sunday, with McGregor vs Poirier likely beginning at around 5am.

How can I watch it?

UFC 264 is expected to air live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

What are the odds?

The early odds have the main event between McGregor and Poirier as a pick ’em:

McGregor 10/11; Poirier 10/11.