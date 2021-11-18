Conor McGregor says he knew he had a leg injury heading into his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor’s tibia snapped during the first round of the July bout, ended his chances of avenging his previous defeat to the American Poirier.

Responding to a comment on Twitter, McGregor explained that he already had an injury through his training camp, and was not surprised when his leg broke.

“In my last camp [I had] a severely damaged left leg,” McGregor wrote. “Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom. I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight. True story.”

McGregor says the injury was exactly the same location on his leg where he had been feeling pain int he build-up.

“Same leg, same spot,” McGregor said. “I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris [Weidman]/Anderson [Silva] were. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any [consolation] to my reaction, it was because [I had] a heads up it may snap.”

The Irishman was pleased with his fight against Poirier up until the incident, and has vowed to finally “settle” their long-running feud on his return next year.

“Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all.”