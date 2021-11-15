Conor McGregor has been told “to be quiet” by Kamaru Usman after ‘The Notorious’ sparked a war of words with Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Earlier this month Masvidal withdrew from his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards due to injury, and McGregor took the opportunity to have his say, mocking Masvidal’s famous fashion sense.

“It’s also Jorge masvadal [sic] birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon,” McGregor tweeted. “F**k your ‘injury’ You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f**k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!”

UFC welterweight veteran Masvidal hit back: “I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars.”

Africa’s first UFC champion Usman criticised McGregor, saying he “cries” about injuries. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ tweeted: “You should be quiet. You cry about injuries more than anyone after you get your ass whipped. Foot, ankle, shin what else am I missing?”

McGregor soon responded, tweeting: “Ye you’re missing something bro for sure. Don’t quite know what tho. Originality maybe? I don’t know, something. It’s like, nobody cares. No one cares what the f**k you’re at. And you try so hard too, I just don’t know. Somethings missing for you tho for sure. God bless anyway.”

The 33-year-old McGregor is nearing full recovery from a fractured tibia in his summer loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor’s management company said he is healing “beautifully”.

Paradigm Sports Management chief Audie Attar said: “He’s ahead of schedule. We not only just got our X-ray results [back], [we got] our ultrasound results and CT scan results. And when I look at the view of the X-ray myself, it’s healing so beautifully.

“He’s only 10-and-a-half weeks out of surgery and he’s walking. And he’s actually doing s**t that we don’t want him to do like throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game.”