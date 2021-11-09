Conor McGregor agrees to fight Michael Chandler as UFC return edges closer

Conor McGregor has agreed to a future bout with Michael Chandler, following the latter’s instant classic against Justin Gaethje on Saturday.

In the main-card opener at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, Chandler suffered a unanimous decision defeat by Gaethje in a fight of the year contender.

The result in New York City saw Chandler’s UFC record slip to 1-2 since the former Bellator champion’s arrival in the promotion late last year.

The American enjoyed a successful UFC debut in January as he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, with that bout taking place on the undercard of McGregor’s second meeting with Dustin Poirier – which the Irishman lost via second-round knockout.

Chandler then challenged for the vacant lightweight title in May, almost finishing Charles Oliveira in the first round, only to be stopped himself early in the second.

Like McGregor, who broke his leg in his trilogy bout with Poirier this July, Chandler has now fallen to back-to-back defeats. The 35-year-old hurt Gaethje multiple times at UFC 268 but was also bloodied and staggered en route to a unanimous-decision loss.

In the aftermath of that fight, Chandler has been typically humble but has also taken to Twitter to call out McGregor.

On Monday, Chandler shared a mock-up image of a face-off between himself and former dual-weight champion McGregor. The caption simply read: “2022.”

McGregor replied to the tweet, writing: “I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!”

Chandler responded: “Thank you sir. It would be my pleasure. See you soon.”

McGregor is without a win since January 2019, when he stopped Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds in a welterweight contest.

The 33-year-old is expected to be fit to return to the Octagon in the first half of next year.