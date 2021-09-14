Conor McGregor is a legend in the UFC, famous for his trash talk and phenomenal wins in the octagon which has earned him a vast amount of money.

And while the cash keeps rolling in, his winning streak in the sport has halted after being beaten twice by Dustin Poirier this year. In January, the American knocked out McGregor and in July Poirier won again as the Irish star couldn’t continue due to a broken leg.

McGregor’s losses were the focus for headlines but most recently the media had something other to report on - an altercation at the VMAs. He threw his drink and almost started a fight with musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and actor Megan Fox, it hasn’t been confirmed why the incident happened.

MGK refused to speak about it later on the red carpet and McGregor has denied it happened, despite photo evidence, through his representatives.

Wherever McGregor is he keeps us entertained and he has made huge wealth off the back of it. But what is his net worth and when will he become a billionaire? Here’s all you need to know.

What is his net worth?

The fighter is reportedly worth €170m (£144.9m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

McGregor has confessed he believes he will be a billionaire ‘by the time I’m 35’. The star is currently 33 which doesn’t give him much time to multiply his funds but with his many earning streams it could be doable.

How did he earn it?

Firstly, McGregor has, of course, made a lot of money from his fights. One of the bouts he earned the most money from was his showdown against Floyd Mayweather.

According to Forbes, McGregor’s guaranteed fee was $30m but he ended up making $85m from the fight alone. He may have lost to Mayweather but his bank account was recompensed.

The 33-year-old also has many sponsorship deals but one of his biggest is with the shoe company Reebok which is thought to earn him around $5m-a-year.

The Irish star also has a whiskey brand named Proper No Twelve and he raked in a whopping $600m from selling the majority stake to Proximo Spirits. The sum was split between McGregor and his other two co-founders. He still has shares in the company and so will continue to profit from it.

When is his next fight?

McGregor hasn’t confirmed who he will next be fighting but he has said he’ll be back in the octagon next year.

Asked on Twitter when he’d return, he said: “2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!”