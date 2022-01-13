Conor McGregor’s pub targeted in attack after UFC star hosted event
Police are investigating the attack but confirmed no damage had been done
A Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor was targeted on Wednesday night, according to police, who confirmed they are investigating an “incident of attempted criminal damage”.
Police attended the scene at the Black Forge Inn on the same night the UFC star reportedly hosted a taste-testing evening in the Irish capital.
Social media posts from the former UFC champion confirmed that he had been at the venue on Wednesday.
Police confirmed that no damage had been done to the pub as they called for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022. No damage was done to the premises.
“Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident. Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.”
McGregor took over the pub in 2019 and has since turned it into a popular city location.
The 33-year-old has yet to announce his next opponent as he nears a return to the octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier last July.
