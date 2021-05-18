Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin welcomed their third child this week as the “McGregor Clan” grew again.

The former dual-weight UFC champion and Devlin, who revealed their engagement last year, were already parents to Conor Jr, 4, and daughter Croia, 2.

On Monday, McGregor took to Instagram to announce the birth of the couple’s third child, Rian.

The Irishman posted a photo of himself holding his new-born son, writing: “The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5.

“Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!

“God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world.

“My new born son, Rian McGregor.”

McGregor is preparing for a trilogy bout with UFC rival Dustin Poirier, having knocked out the American at featherweight in 2014 before suffering a KO loss to ‘The Diamond’ at lightweight this January.

The pair will meet in another lightweight contest as they headline UFC 264 at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 10 July.