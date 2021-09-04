UFC: Darren Till vs Derek Brunson LIVE – Latest updates from Fight Night in Las Vegas
Follow all the action live from the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas
Liverpool’s Darren Till goes head-to-head with American Derek Brunson in the main event of this evening’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Till (18-3-1) will be stepping into the Octagon for the first time since his points defeat by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in July 2020, as he looks to regain momentum at 185lbs following his move up from welterweight two years ago. Till, 28, is 1-1 in the division, with a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum preceding the result against Whittaker.
Meanwhile, Brunson (22-7) is on a four-fight win streak as he pursues a rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who knocked out the 37-year-old in 2018 en route to the gold. While fifth-ranked Brunson is well-rounded, his greatest strength is his wrestling, which he might look to use in order to neutralise the striking prowess of seventh-ranked Till – if the American can get close enough to the Liverpudlian.
The undercard features a number of Britons in action, with heavyweight Tom Aspinall fighting in the co-main event, and Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett making his much-anticipated UFC debut. Meanwhile, Molly McCann – also from Liverpool – will compete, as will undefeated Welshman Jack Shore.
Follow live updates from UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till below.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
The second prelim fight of the night:
Julian Erosa def. Charles Jourdain via third-round submission (D’Arce choke, 2:56)
UFC: Till vs Brunson
The preliminary card just got under way!
The first result of the night: Marc-Andre Barriault def. Dalcha Lungiambula via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
We’ll be providing results from the first few prelim bouts, with comprehensive updates to follow when the main card begins at 9pm BST.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Exclusive interview with Darren Till (4/4):
•On how he views his path to a middleweight title shot, with Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier and Paulo Costa all in the hunt:
“I’m prepared, after this fight, to wait for the winner of Whittaker vs Adesanya – if that’s the fight the UFC makes – but I’m prepared also to fight either the winner of [Marvin] Vettori vs Costa, or Cannonier.
“I’m the same as Cannonier, I need money, so let’s fight straight away.
“Let’s go, the next few months. I want to keep my foot on the pedal and build myself right to the top of the top at middleweight. If I didn’t want to do that, I wouldn’t be on the phone to you – I’d go and do something else.”
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Exclusive interview with Darren Till (3/4):
•On whether tonight’s fight with Brunson offers a greater chance to show off his wrestling skills than his most recent bouts:
“100 per cent. I know Derek’s coming in there to mix takedowns with striking.
“He does a lot of chain wrestling well, he sort of goes from the legs to the body. The cage is small [at the UFC Apex facility] as well, so it’ll just be a chance for me to showcase why I spent four years in Brazil and why my wrestling and grappling is so good.
“Not many people can take me down and hold me down. It’ll be interesting to see if he can hold me on the ground.”
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Exclusive interview with Darren Till (2/4):
•On whether he could analyse his last result – a points loss to Robert Whittaker – more from a mixed martial artist’s perspective, due to the lack of weight issues:
“100 per cent, I’m not fighting anything now but fights. I’m in fight week and so relaxed.
“Losses like that against Whittaker, there are small things you can take away. Okay, in the fifth round he wanted it more, he wanted to get the takedown and edge it on the slight points advantage. He was a little bit more aggressive and hard-working than me, but that’s all to do with growth and learning.
“We all obviously have our problems outside the ring, but as soon as I enter the gym, I’m there with a purpose, I’m there to be a great martial artist and to win fights in the UFC.
“There’s no distractions now. It’s just pure martial artistry.”
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Exclusive interview with Darren Till (1/4)
The Independent held an exclusive interview with Till this week. Here’s what the Liverpudlian had to say on a range of topics...
•On whether his unsuccessful welterweight title shot against Tyron Woodley, before moving up to middleweight, came too soon:
“No, I think at that point I was essentially fighting the scales, I wasn’t fighting my opponents. I was fighting against myself. It got to the point where I was just in a weight category that didn’t fit me no more. I’d started lifting weights and doing strength and conditioning, I was a small boy who grew out into a bigger man.
“When I look back at it, Woodley caught me with one great shot – props to him, but he’s not the better fighter and neither is Jorge Masvidal. The guys I’ve lost to have been better than me on the night, but I don’t see them better than me in any way, shape or form.
“At the time, I was fighting something else, rather than the fights. That’s not taking anything away from my opponent – he beat me fair and square... Maybe one or two more fights before the title would’ve done me good, we could’ve seen how the weight went, but a lot of it happened for a reason.
“I’m in a great spot now. I’m in a division I feel comfortable in.”
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Here’s all the information you need on how to watch tonight’s event, as well as all of the timings:
Darren Till vs Derek Brunson live stream: How to watch UFC fight online and on TV
The Liverpudlian headlines a card that sees a number of Britons in action
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Here’s all the information you need on how to watch tonight’s event, as well as all of the timings:
Darren Till vs Derek Brunson live stream: How to watch UFC fight online and on TV
The Liverpudlian headlines a card that sees a number of Britons in action
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s UFC Fight Night!
Liverpool’s Darren Till goes head-to-head with American Derek Brunson in the main event of this evening’s card in Las Vegas.
Till (18-3-1) will be stepping into the Octagon for the first time since his points defeat by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in July 2020, as he looks to regain momentum at 185lbs following his move up from welterweight two years ago. Till, 28, is 1-1 in the division, with a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum preceding the result against Whittaker.
Meanwhile, Brunson (22-7) is on a four-fight win streak as he pursues a rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who knocked out the 37-year-old in 2018 en route to the gold. While fifth-ranked Brunson is well-rounded, his greatest strength is his wrestling, which he might look to use in order to neutralise the striking prowess of seventh-ranked Till – if the American can get close enough to the Liverpudlian.
The undercard features a number of Britons in action, with heavyweight Tom Aspinall fighting in the co-main event, and Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett making his much-anticipated UFC debut. Meanwhile, Molly McCann – also from Liverpool – will compete, as will undefeated Welshman Jack Shore.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies