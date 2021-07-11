Jake Paul has made a derisory offer of $23 to fight Conor McGregor after goading the Irishman following his broken leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman suffered a horrific leg injury at the end of the first round of their trilogy bout at UFC 264, with a doctor’s stoppage swiftly ending McGregor’s night.

YouTube star Paul, who has won four successive bouts since trying his hand at professional boxing, mocked the Irishman after his leg snapped, leaving him with just one win in the last four and a half years and a lengthy road back to the Octagon.

Paul tweeted: “SLEEPY MCGREGOR!!”

He then offered his notorious ‘$100,000’ chain, which features a model of McGregor knocked out from the rematch against Poirier, reaching out to gift it to his compatriot: “Aye Dustin Poirier, want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it, let me know.

Conor McGregor insults Dustin Poirier’s wife after suffering broken leg at UFC 264

“My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars.”

While Logan Paul chimed in: “Damn. Crazy to see a star with such a meteoric rise literally plummet into the ground just a few years later. It’s sad tbh. RIP Conor McGregor’s career.”

After a disappointing end to the fight with McGregor’s hopes of redemption and revenge snatched away from him by the unfortunate injury, the animosity between the two fighters resurfaced.

But McGregor was in no mood to show respect to his American rival, instead taking aim at both Poirier and his wife.

McGregor vs Poirier LIVE: Highlights and latest updates as UFC 264 fight ended over injury

Jake Paul is seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena (Zuffa LLC)

“Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby,” McGregor snapped as his opponent returned to the dressing rooms.

“Hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on, I’ll be at the after party at the Wynn night club. You look in bits you little h**!

“I was boxing the ears off him, kicking the legs off him, usual s**** he dived to close the distance.”

McGregor and Poirier trade strikes (Getty Images)

“This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him it’s on outside I don’t give a b*******.”

Poirier looks likely to attempt to move on from McGregor and challenge Charles Oliveira for his lightweight title, but he could not resist a parting shot at the Irishman, labelling him “a dirt bag” following a bitter build-up to their third fight.

“I can take the trash talk,” Poirier told Joe Rogan. “There’s no holds barred with the trash talk, but murder is something you don’t clown around with, you don’t talk to people like that.

“He said he was going to send me home in a coffin, you don’t talk like that, I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family.

“He hit me with a good cross , just like the last fight, I didn’t see it and it kind of clipped me, I was a little bit buzzed but my legs were still there.”