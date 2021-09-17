MMA star Yoel Romero accuses Jake Paul of ‘not wanting to fight a real fighter’

MMA fighter Yoel Romero has accused YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul of “not wanting a real fight”.

The 24-year-old American is 4-0 as a professional, with his most recent victory coming via split decision as he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month.

But Romero, who has made the move from the UFC to fellow MMA organisation Bellator, is not impressed with Paul’s resume and claims the young fighter pulled out of a clash against him.

Romero’s translator, sat next to the Cuban, told The MMA Hour: “What happened was, initially Jake Paul wanted to do a fight with Yoel, but then when Yoel wanted to do it, the Paul team cancelled the fight.

“Initially they wanted to do the fight with Yoel. That was when he was just getting out of the UFC, he had not signed with Bellator yet, and they said eventually no they don’t want Yoel… They decided to go with Ben Askren.

Yoel Romero (right) came close to signing a deal for a fight against Paul (Getty Images)

“They don’t want to face a real fighter. [Jake and brother Logan Paul] are just trying to make it a show and they don’t want to ruin their show.

“They’re finding the easy fights. Even though [Logan] fought [Floyd] Mayweather, but the thing is, there’s a huge weight difference.”

Romero has lost his last three professional fights via decision, against Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The 44-year-old wrestler, who won gold at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, holds a record of 13 wins and five defeats.

Meanwhile, Paul’s victories prior to the Woodley win came against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and ex-UFC star Askren.