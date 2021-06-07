Floyd Mayweather Jr described his exhibition bout against YouTube star Logan Paul as “legalised bank robbery”, and yet it was the hardcore boxing fans who felt out of pocket after Sunday night’s eight-round contest.

Paul, a former college wrestler, admitted he “won” by avoiding a knockout in eight, energy-sapping rounds against the legendary boxer.

In an attempt to maximise his official 34.5-pound weight advantage, Paul attempted to overwhelm the former five-weight world champion. Despite lacking accuracy with his punches, Paul (and the accompanying circus) now looks primed to continue for a considerable time yet after this performance, which was built on size and stamina.