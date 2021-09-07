Jorge Masvidal wants to ‘beat up’ Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Jorge Masvidal has vowed to “beat up” both Jake Paul and Logan Paul, and has urged UFC president Dana White to give him his blessing to make the fight.

The American is coming off back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman in UFC welterweight title fights and has said his priority is returning to contention in the division.

But the 36-year-old’s attention has been caught by the Paul brothers, with “Gamebred” trading words with Jake Paul in the run up to the celebrity boxer’s fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The pair had appeared to be on good terms, with Masvidal offering support to Jake Paul prior to his fight with former MMA fighter and Masvidal’s former opponent Ben Askren.

But Jake Paul was offended by Masvidal’s assertion that Woodley would knock him out, a prediction which turned out to be off the mark, with the 24-year-old then declaring that he would “love” to fight the UFC’s ‘BMF’ champion.

"I'm gonna beat up all the Pauls," Masvidal said in response during an interview with ESPN.

"If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes - if they put money in my pocket, of course I'd like to break some Disney characters' faces.

“I've been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man.

“UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible. Dana [White] doesn’t like those guys and Dana knows I’ll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. Maybe he does send in the f---ing assassin.”

Masvidal added: Who the f--- is this Paul kid? He thinks we're friends, because I gave him some advice in the Ben Askren fight. Get the f--- out of here, bro. I'll slap you and whoever the f--- you want, bro. I'm a fighter. Of course you're gonna get offended."

Jake Paul improved his professional boxing record to 4-0 following his split-decision victory over Woodley in his home state of Ohio last week.

The YouTube star offered the former UFC champion a rematch if Woodley agreed to getting a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, a condition the 39-year-old appeared to accept.

Former Love Island star Tommy Fury is also a possibility, with the pair clashing after Fury secured a victory on his US debut on Paul’s undercard.

Logan Paul, 26, fought to an exhibition draw with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in June and has yet to announce his next opponent, should he return to the ring.