Jan Blachowicz will put his light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 267 tonight, defending the belt against veteran submission specialist Glover Teixeira.

The co-main event on Abu Dhabi’s ‘Fight Island’ sees Cory Sandhagen face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan for the division’s interim strap, and elsewhere there are plenty of fan favourites in action.

New Zealand’s Dan Hooker is a notable betting underdog as he take on Islam Makhachev – a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov and future lightweight champion in the eyes of many.

Also, undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev makes his return to the Octagon after a 13-month absence, going up against ‘The Leech’ Li Jingliang.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 267.

When is it?

The event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 30 October, with the prelims beginning at 3.30pm BST and the main card kicking off at 7pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, and on ESPN+ in the US.

The event is also available to stream on the BT app and website, and on UFC’s Fight Pass.

Bantamweight Petr Yan lost the title via disqualification in his last bout (Getty Images)

What are the odds?

Blachowicz: 7/19; Teixeira: 45/17.

Yan: 17/35; Sandhagen: 31/16.

Hooker: 9/2; Makhachev: 3/16.

What is the full card?

Main card

Jan Blachowicz (C) vs Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight title)

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen (interim bantamweight title)

Dan Hooker vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Islam Makhachev is seen by many as lightweight champion in waiting (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Prelims

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov (featherweight)

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Benoit Saint Denis (welterweight)

Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)