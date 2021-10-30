UFC 267 live stream: How to watch Blachowicz vs Teixeira online and on TV tonight

A stacked UFC 267 takes place on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi this evening, with two titles on the line and some fan favourites in action.

The main event sees Jan Blachowicz defend his light heavyweight title against submission specialist Glover Teixeira, as the veteran challenger makes one last attempt to win UFC gold.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan begins his path back to the bantamweight belt as he fights Cory Sandhagen for the division’s interim championship.

Elsewhere, undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev returns after a long battle with Covid-19 to take on Li Jingliang, and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s childhood friend Islam Makhachev faces lightweight fan favourite Dan Hooker.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 267.

When is it?

The event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 30 October, with the prelims beginning at 3.30pm BST and the main card kicking off at 7pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, and on ESPN+ in the US.

The event is also available to stream on the BT app and website, and on UFC’s Fight Pass.

Bantamweight Petr Yan lost the title via disqualification in his last bout (Getty Images)

What are the odds?

Blachowicz: 7/19; Teixeira: 45/17.

Yan: 17/35; Sandhagen: 31/16.

Hooker: 9/2; Makhachev: 3/16.

What is the full card?

Main card

Jan Blachowicz (C) vs Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight title)

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen (interim bantamweight title)

Dan Hooker vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Islam Makhachev is seen by many as lightweight champion in waiting (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Prelims

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov (featherweight)

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Benoit Saint Denis (welterweight)

Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)