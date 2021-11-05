Madison Square Garden plays host to a stacked card on Saturday night as UFC 268 takes place in New York City, with two title fights set to follow a hugely-anticipated lightweight encounter.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight belt against Colby Covington for a second time. When the fierce rivals first fought, in December 2019, Usman stopped Covington in the fifth round of one of the most competitive title fights in UFC history. It remains to be seen whether the elite wrestlers will again put their usual gameplans aside to engage in another thrilling kickboxing contest.

In the co-main event, Weili Zhang looks to regain her strawweight title from Rose Namajunas, who finished the Chinese star with a first-round head kick in April. That victory saw Namajunas become a two-time strawweight champion, a feat Zhang will aim to replicate on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere on the card, lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler face off, with both Americans pursuing a second shot at gold. In his last outing, Gaethje was submitted by then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who subsequently relinquished the belt. Chandler failed to win the vacant title in his most recent fight, as he was knocked out by Charles Oliveira. His meeting with Gaethje this weekend is expected to steal the show.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 268.

When is it?

UFC 268 will take place on Saturday 6 November at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

The early prelims begin at 10pm GMT, the prelims follow at 12am GMT on Sunday morning, and the main card starts at 2am GMT.

Rose Namajunas after finishing Weili Zhang to win the UFC strawweight title (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport 1 HD. The broadcaster will also stream those fights on their website and app.

The early prelims are available to stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What are the odds?

Usman: 3/10; Covington: 5/2

Namajunas: 1/1; Zhang: 4/5

Gaethje: 10/21; Chandler: 7/4

What is the full card?

Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Colby Covington 2 (welterweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Weili Zhang 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Justin Gaethje takes on fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler (Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

Prelims

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis (middleweight)

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Phillip Hawes vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams (welterweight)

Early prelims

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan (light heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza (featherweight)

CJ Vergara vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)