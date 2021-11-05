UFC 268 UK time: When does Usman vs Covington start and how can I watch it?

Fierce rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington face off for the second time in the main event of UFC 268 on Saturday night, capping off a stacked card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title against Covington in December 2019, in one of the most competitive championship bouts in UFC history. Despite both men boasting elite wrestling skills, they engaged in what was essentially a kickboxing contest for four-and-a-half rounds, until Nigerian-American Usman stopped his opponent with strikes.

Usman again puts the belt on the line against Covington on Saturday night, while the co-main event is another title-fight rematch; Rose Namajunas became a two-time women’s strawweight champion by finishing Weili Zhang with a first-round head kick in April, and the American defends the strap against Zhang this weekend.

Elsewhere on the card, lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler square off in the ‘people’s main event’, with a title shot likely awaiting the winner of what is expected to be a brutal encounter. Gaethje’s last appearance – just over one year ago – saw him come up short against then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who subsequently vacated the belt, with Chandler failing to win the vacant title against Charles Oliveira earlier this year.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 268.

When is it?

UFC 268 will take place on Saturday 6 November at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

The early prelims begin at 10pm GMT, the prelims follow at 12am GMT on Sunday morning, and the main card starts at 2am GMT.

Rose Namajunas after finishing Weili Zhang to win the UFC strawweight title (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport 1 HD. The broadcaster will also stream those fights on their website and app.

The early prelims are available to stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What are the odds?

Usman: 3/10; Covington: 5/2

Namajunas: 1/1; Zhang: 4/5

Gaethje: 10/21; Chandler: 7/4

What is the full card?

Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Colby Covington 2 (welterweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Weili Zhang 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Justin Gaethje takes on fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler (Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

Prelims

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis (middleweight)

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Phillip Hawes vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams (welterweight)

Early prelims

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan (light heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza (featherweight)

CJ Vergara vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)