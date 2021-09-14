How to watch UFC on TV and online in the UK

Anthony Smith will take on Ryan Spann on 18 September and there’s no love lost between the opponents.

Smith has accused his opponent of trying to cause beef between them and has responded by branding Spann a ‘nerd’.

He told The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani: “I don’t know, what a nerd. I just laughed at it the whole time, like what are you so mad about? He sounds a lot like he’s trying to convince himself.

“Listen, I don’t want to take this too deep, because there’s no beef there. I definitely don’t have his respect, which is fine, I will next Saturday night, and I promise you that.”

The fight is available to watch for supporters in the UK and here’s all the information you need to know.

How to watch

BT Sport hold the rights to the upcoming fights and so supporters can watch on BT Sport 1, on the app or via their website.

If you’re not a BT customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

18 September, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann, Dakota Bush vs. Zhu Rong and Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys.

25 September, 2021 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy, Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler, Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo.

2 October, 2021 – TBC

Johnny Walker vs. Thiago Santos, Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon and Karol Rosa vs. Bethe Correia