Paul Hughes opponent named as journey to Usman Nurmagomedov rematch begins
Hughes will headline PFL Belfast on 10 May, taking on Bruno Miranda
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Paul Hughes’s opponent at PFL Belfast has been named, as the Northern Irishman takes on Bruno Miranda in a bid to set up a rematch with Usman Nurmagomedov.
In January, Hughes suffered a controversial majority-decision loss to Nurmagomedov, who retained the PFL lightweight title and remained unbeaten.
Hughes, 27, was quick to call for a rematch with the Russian, 26, but “Big News” must wait. First, he headlines a home show in Belfast, meeting Bruno Miranda at the SSE Arena on 10 May.
Earlier in March, Hughes wrote on Instagram: “Apparently Usman needs a wee break. So who the f*** wants it?”
Miranda, 34, has a professional record of 17-5. In his last bout, the Brazilian won a split decision over Patricky Pitbull to bounce back from two straight losses.
Meanwhile, Hughes is 13-2 as a pro, and his narrow loss to Nurmagomedov ended a seven-fight win streak. Although Hughes fights out of Northern Ireland, he also carries Ireland’s tricolour flag.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments