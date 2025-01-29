Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor has hit out at fellow Irish MMA fighter Paul Hughes, after the latter seemingly distanced himself from the controversial former UFC champion.

After losing a disputed decision to PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov on Saturday, in a lightweight title fight in Dubai, Hughes spoke to his opponent’s cousin Khabib – a UFC icon and rival of McGregor.

“I’m not like this other guy, I’m my own man, I’m not like this other guy,” Hughes told Khabib in newly-released footage, apparently referring to McGregor, who was submitted by the Russian to end a bitter feud in 2018.

“The media try and make us not respect [each other],” Hughes then told Usman. “But you know I always have respect.”

After failing to dethrone Usman, Hughes called for a rematch in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Although the 27-year-old fights out of Northern Ireland, he usually carries an Irish tricolour flag to the cage.

Despite having shared cordial exchanges with Hughes in the past – and even having publicly supported the younger fighter – McGregor took exception to “Big News”’s comments at the PFL event.

open image in gallery Paul Hughes before his PFL title fight with Usman Nurmagomedov ( Jose Penuela / PFL )

“Too right, you’re not [like me],” wrote McGregor, 36, in a since-deleted tweet. He added in a vulgar insult: “Get that flag off you, you little know-what-you-are c*** from up there.”

Per multiple outlets, McGregor also said in a now-deleted post: “Up the real Irish, f*** these vermin f***s.”

Hughes responded: “Always said you were the GOAT [greatest of all time], payed [sic] homage at every opportunity. But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at.”

open image in gallery Hughes lost a majority decision against Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib ( Jose Penuela / PFL )

McGregor, prior to his defeat by Khabib in 2018, attacked the Russian’s Muslim faith. Immediately after their lightweight title fight, in which Khabib retained the gold that McGregor previously held, the “Eagle” jumped over the cage to attack members of the Irishman’s team.

Khabib later retired unbeaten and as UFC lightweight champion. Meanwhile, McGregor has fought three times in the UFC since his loss to Khabib, beating Donald Cerrone and suffering two losses to Dustin Poirier.

The latter of those defeats by Poirier came in July 2021, as McGregor suffered a broken leg. “Notorious” continues to seek a UFC return, after his planned fight with Michael Chandler fell through in June 2024.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in his last fight, three-and-a-half years ago ( Getty Images )

Most recently, McGregor has eyed a boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul in India, and a bare-knuckle fight in BKFC – a promotion in which he owns a stake.

This month, it was reported that a woman is suing McGregor after accusing him of sexual assault in 2023. The woman was previously unsuccessful in getting criminal charges filed, and is also suing employees at the basketball arena where she alleges the attack took place during a Miami Heat game.

In November, a civil-court jury in Ireland awarded €250,000 to a different woman, who said she was “brutally raped and battered” by McGregor in 2018.