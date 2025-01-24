Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel Adesanya will try to snap a two-fight losing streak next weekend, as he fights Nassourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya, a former two-time UFC middleweight champion, enters Riyadh on the back of two straight defeats: a submission by Dricus Du Plessis in August, and a shock points loss to Sean Strickland in 2023.

The defeat by Strickland, an all-time UFC upset, marked the end of Adesanya’s second title reign, before he failed to regain the belt from Strickland’s successor Du Plessis.

But Adesanya, a modern great, is the bookies’ favourite in this main event with Imavov, despite the former champion’s poor form and his opponent’s win streak.

French contender Imavov enters this fight after three straight wins, having seen off Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze in a stellar 2024.

And next week’s co-main event brings more middleweight action, as London’s Michael “Venom” Page fights Shara Magomedov. Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC Saudi Arabia?

Next week’s UFC Fight Night will take place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday 1 February. The prelims will start at 2pm GMT (6am PT / 8am CT / 9am ET), with the main card following at 5pm GMT (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Nassourdine Imavov enters Riyadh on a three-fight win streak ( Getty Images )

Adesanya – 4/7; Imavov – 7/5

Magomedov – 8/15; Page – 7/5

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli (featherweight)

open image in gallery London’s Michael ‘Venom’ Page (left) will aim to bounce back from a points loss to Ian Machado Garry ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)

Bolaji Oki vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady (lightweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Fares Ziam vs Mike Davis (lightweight)

Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

