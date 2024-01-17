Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fight card pitting champions from the Professional Fighters League against champions from Bellator has been announced, and will take place in Saudi Arabia on 24 February.

The news comes after the Professional Fighters League (PFL) acquired Bellator in November, three months after receiving investment from Saudi Arabia.

February’s card marks the gulf state’s first major MMA event. The card will be topped by four PFL champion vs Bellator champion fights: Renan Ferreira vs Ryan Bader at heavyweight; light-heavyweight Impa Kasanganay vs middleweight Johnny Eblen; Jesus Pinedo vs Patricio Pitbull at featherweight; and Magomed Magomedkerimov vs Jason Jackson at welterweight.

Boxing world champion Claressa Shields will return to MMA to feature on the card, while Yoel Romero, Thiago Santos, Vadim Nemkov, AJ McKee and Aaron Pico are among the other names competing. Biaggo Ali Walsh, grandson of boxing great Muhammad Ali, will also be in action.

The UFC was scheduled to stage a card in Saudi Arabia on 2 March, but the event will reportedly be pushed back to June. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, that is due to the state’s displeasure with the profile of bouts that were scheduled for the Fight Night.

The UFC is expected to organise a stronger card in June, potentially even a pay-per-view event.