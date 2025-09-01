Wrestler Syko Stu details extent of injuries after brutal attack by UFC icon’s son Raja Jackson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Professional wrestler Stuart Smith and his partner have revealed the extent of the injuries he suffered in a brutal attack by Raja Jackson, the son of UFC icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Earlier this month, Raja Jackson entered the ring at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in California and slammed Smith – known by the wrestler name “Syko Stu” – to the canvas to knock him unconscious. He then unloaded a prolonged barrage of punches on the unconscious wrestler.

Jackson was eventually hauled off of Smith, who is a military veteran, and restrained. The incident is under investigation by Los Angeles police.

Now, Smith’s partner Contessa Patterson has shared an update on the wrestler’s health, signing off an Instagram post along with Smith. She wrote on Sunday (31 August): “Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER.

“His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

“He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

open image in gallery Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton Jackson, beating pro wrestler Stuart Smith while he is unconscious ( Kick screengrab )

“With love and respect, Contessa Patterson & Stuart Smith (aka SykoStu).” The post included a photo of Smith smiling.

The attack seemed to result from a misunderstanding before the show, as Jackson – a streamer and mixed martial arts practitioner – arrived on site with cameras and was confronted by Smith, who was in character as Syko Stu.

Smith slammed an empty can on Jackson’s head, before other wrestlers and figures involved in the show explained to Smith that Jackson was not ‘working’ (a wrestling term for someone being in character).

Smith apologised, before an agreement between other figures and Jackson was seemingly struck for him to work an angle with Smith later in the night. What followed was Jackson’s attack on Smith, with his entry into the ring seemingly the only part of the confrontation that was planned.

Jackson’s father, former UFC light-heavyweight champion “Rampage” Jackson, apologised for his son’s actions.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith,” he wrote online. “That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologise on his [Raja’s] behalf and to [streaming platform] KICK for the situation.”

Raja was banned from Kick shortly after the video of his alleged attack began circulating online.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist who has been covering professional wrestling for decades, said the incident was “the worst thing I think I’ve ever seen in the ring”.

open image in gallery Former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Mr Beast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – said he would be willing to put funds toward Smith’s recovery.

“Dang man, this hurts to see,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd [post-traumatic stress disorder]. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help.”