Yacht crew member dies in transatlantic race tragedy after ‘serious accident’
The incident occurred earlier this week during the transatlantic race that began in Lanzarote
A crew member aboard a German sailing yacht has died following a serious incident during a transatlantic race.
The tragedy occurred as the vessel, Walross 4, competed in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's (RORC) Transatlantic Race from the Spanish island of Lanzarote to the Caribbean island of Antigua.
The Academic Sailing Club of Berlin (ASV-Berlin), which owns the yacht, confirmed on Tuesday that an unnamed crew member was injured when "a serious accident occurred".
"The crew member involved was transferred to a nearby freighter as part of the measures initiated with the coordinating rescue services. Sadly, the crew member has passed away," the club stated.
"We are deeply saddened and mourn with the family. The remaining crew aboard Walross 4 are receiving professional care en route to their destination port."
RORC Commodore Deb Fish extended condolences, saying: "On behalf of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the crew member.
“Our thoughts are also with the yacht’s crew at this profoundly difficult time. We would like to thank all involved in the emergency response for their professionalism."
The RORC had previously reported on Monday that a crew member on the Walross 4 was rendered unconscious following an unspecified incident approximately halfway across the Atlantic.
At the time, plans were in place for the individual, who had been taken aboard a commercial vessel, to be medically transferred by helicopter to the Portuguese island group of the Azores.
