WWE superstar Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36, the professional wrestling company has announced.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, had been dealing with an undisclosed health problem in recent months, and he had not competed since February. WWE wrestler-turned-executive Triple H announced Rotunda’s death on Thursday (24 August).

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The death of Rotunda, a former multi-time WWE champion, was announced one day after the passing of WWE legend Terry Funk.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute, writing on X: “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat [greatest of all time] Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

Meanwhile, WWE legend Mick Foley wrote: “RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.”