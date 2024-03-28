Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As we get rapidly closer to WrestleMania 40 in April, the drama continues to ramp up. On Monday night RAW, The Rock and Cody Rhodes came to blows ahead of their headlining clash in Philadephia.

‘The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment’ whispered something into Rhodes’ ear before cracking a wry smile and leaving the ring.

The Rock has now seemingly clarified what he said to him with a series of posts on his Instagram.

The Rock interrupts Cody Rhodes with a surprise Raw appearance: Raw highlights, March 25, 2024

“Tonight I’m gonna make you bleed - The Final Boss”, The Rock captioned the Instagram posts and it looks as if he delivered on the threat as the videos also show him delivering a beating to Rhodes in what looks like the WWE parking lot after their meeting in the ring.

With WrestleMania now being a two-night affair, here is what potentially could happen.

The Rock will team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Saturday April 6 - the first night.

If The Rock and Reigns are victorious then the Sunday night match between Rhodes and Reigns will be a Bloodline Rules (pretty much anything goes) match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If Rhodes & Rollins win The Bloodline match will be barred from ringside for the Sunday title match under normal rules.