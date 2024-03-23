Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Following Ronda Rousey blasting the WWE earlier this week, legend Bill Goldberg didn’t have particularly kind things to say about his time in the organisation. Goldberg first joined the WWE over 20 years ago in 2003 and like Rousey, he too harbours discontent for Vince McMahon.

Back in late 2023, he labelled McMahon “a piece of s**t” for not giving him a retirement match.

On the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast this week though, he directed his discontent at Asuka (mispronounced) for beating his unbeaten streak of over 100 matches. This happened back in 2017.

Speaking to host Tim Green he said: “Well, a girl beat my winning streak, beat my undefeated streak. I can't even remember...

“Asuka was her name, some Japanese girl. And they touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak. And it just so happened that that culminated when I got there, right?”

Goldberg is referring to when he rejoined the WWE in 2016 after being away for over a decade.

During both his tenures in the WWE, the former Heavyweight and Universal champion fought at two WrestleMania events (2004, 2017) beating Brock Lesner at the former and losing to him in the latter.

WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia in April.