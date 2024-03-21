Ronda Rousey brands Vince McMahon ‘evil, unethical slimeball’’ ahead of WrestleMania

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC hall-of-famer and former WWE champion Ronda Rousey has had some choice words on WWE and more specifically Vince McMahon just weeks before WrestleMania is set to take place in Philadephia.

Vince McMahon was the chairman for the WWE (formerly the WWF and the WWWF) for decades before standing down as CEO and chairman in 2022, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.

Ronda Rousey joined the WWE in 2017 after moving across from the UFC and remained on the roster until last year.

Rousey has been pretty outspoken about her experience within the WWE and ahead of the release of her book ‘ Our Fight’ she took to Instagram to hold a Q&A/interview to discuss many of the themes covered in the book.

Speaking about the WWE, Rousey said: “Behind the scenes? Oh yeah. How much of an absolute sh**show it is at the WWE… they can’t hold the sword over my head and hold me hostage with my own career and I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back so I can actually say everything that I think and feel where everybody else that is still held captive by their organization cannot.”

In the actual book itself, Rousey goes into more detail on Vince McMahon. An exclusive excert released on Inside The Ropes reads: : “It's hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins...”

McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings, WWE and UFC's parent company, amid sexual assault and trafficking allegations.

Ari Emanuel is the current CEO of the WWE.

WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia next month and is generally considered the biggest night (or two nights) on thw WWE calender.