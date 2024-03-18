Exclusive: WWE star Gunther praises Triple H’s impact ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE star Gunther has praised Triple H's impact ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history explained that recent months have been a "breath of fresh air" and predicted the biggest show of the year will have a "great balance of big moments and quality matches".

"It was wanted, maybe needed, and I think that's paying off now," Gunther told The Independent.

"We have a lot of very interesting storylines going on, fresh characters people are getting into. There's something for everybody."

