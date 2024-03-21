Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Professional wrestling’s biggest event has rolled around again, with WrestleMania 40 nearly upon us.

In recent years, the show has become a two-night spectacle, and this time around it will play out in Philadelphia.

Among the names scheduled for the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch and many more. Further to those, there are rumours of other high-profile stars making appearances.

Below, we take a look at all the rumours and matches announced so far, as well as how you can watch the event and what time it will air in the UK and US.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is WrestleMania 40 and what time does it start?

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday 6 April and Sunday 7 April. The event will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia – the stadium that is home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

In the US, WrestleMania 40 is set to start at 5pm CT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on both nights. In the UK, that works out to 12am GMT the following day in both cases (i.e. In the UK, Night 1 will air in the early hours of Sunday morning, and Night 2 will air in the early hours of Monday morning).

How can I watch it?

Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion and ‘cousin’ of The Rock (WWE via AP)

In the US, WrestleMania 40 will air live on Peacock. In the UK, it will air live on TNT Sports Box Office. WrestleMania 40 will also stream live on the WWE Network in most countries globally.

All matches announced so far

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins [Night 1 main event]

Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes (Universal Championship) [Night 2 main event]

Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship) [Night 2]

Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley (Women’s Championship)

Rhea Ripley (C) vs Becky Lynch (Women’s Heavyweight Championship)

Gunther (C) vs Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)

The Judgement Day (C) vs TBC (six-pack ladder match, Men’s Tag-Team Championships)

Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton (United States Championship)

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

Who else is rumoured to make an appearance?

WWE star-turned-actor John Cena at the Oscars in March (Academy Awards 2024/ ABC )

WrestleMania 30 saw WWE pull out all the stops, with Hulk Hogan, The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appearing together in one segment. While there have been controversies surrounding Hogan in recent years, some fans have speculated that the wrestling legend could feature at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, John Cena has expressed a desire to be involved in some way. As recently as WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Austin competed against Kevin Owens – in the icon’s first match since 2003 – so the “Rattlesnake” could yet appear in Philadelphia, whether in a match or simply on the microphone.

What is WrestleMania?

WrestleMania is an annual event that is put on by the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). It is the biggest show of the year for the company, which in turn is the biggest in professional wrestling. Since 2020, WrestleMania has played out as a two-night event. The WWE tends to reserve its highest-profile match-ups – and in some cases, its highest-profile stars – for WrestleMania.

For example, WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will feature on Night 1 this year, in his first WWE match for eight years. His last match was a six-second win over Erick Rowan, as Johnson set a record for the shortest match in WrestleMania history. In the run-up to WrestleMania 40, The Rock has been heavily involved in the WWE’s weekly episodic television, for the first time since his rivalry with John Cena concluded at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.