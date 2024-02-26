UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them already have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler is still up in the air, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next pay-per-view, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski finally lost his belt with a knockout loss to rising star Ilia Topuria, and at UFC 299 in March, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will defend his title for the first time.

“Sugar Sean” is preparing for a rematch with the only man to beat him, Marlon “Chito” Vera, before UFC 300 rolls around in April. That historic event will be headlined by light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and his predecessor Jamahal Hill, and it will feature many enthralling match-ups – including a women’s strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, and Justin Gaethje defending the ‘BMF’ title against Max Holloway.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 2 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Getty Images)

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)

Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro (light-heavyweight)

Alex Perez vs Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)

Matt Schnell vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Prelims

Joel Alvarez vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Vinicius Oliveira vs Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Mohammed Yahya vs Brendon Marotte (featherweight)

Josefine Knutsson vs Julia Polastri (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 9 March – UFC 299 – Kaseya Center, Miami, US

Sean O’Malley celebrates his second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling (Getty Images)

Main card

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Marlon “Chito” Vera 2 (bantamweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight – five rounds)

Kevin Holland vs Michael “Venom” Page (welterweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Petr Yan vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Early prelims

Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksijczuk (middleweight)

Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev (flyweight)

Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 16 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex – Las Vegas, US

Tai Tuivasa celebrates after knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 (Getty Images)

Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light-heavyweight)

Thiago Moises vs Brad Riddell (lightweight)

Pannie Kianzad vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Natan Levy vs Mike Davis (lightweight)

Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler (women’s bantamweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Jafel Filho vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva (featherweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna (women’s strawweight)

Charalampos Grigoriou vs Chad Anheliger (bantamweight)

Saturday 23 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex – Las Vegas, US

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (Getty Images)

Rose Namajunas vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Karl Williams vs Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Fernando Padilla vs Luis Pajuelo (featherweight)

Mohammed Usman vs Mick Parkin (heavyweight)

Kurt Holobaugh vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Davey Grant vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jarno Errens vs Steven Nguyen (featherweight)

Montserrat Rendon vs Dariya Zheleznykova (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 30 March – UFC Fight Night – Boardwalk Hall, New Jersey, US

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is aiming to get back to winning ways (Getty Images)

Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Vicente Luque vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Chris Weidman vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Bill Algeo vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Pat Sabatini vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Virna Jandiroba vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Julio Arce vs Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs Connor Matthews (featherweight)

Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Victoriia Dudakova vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Andre Petroski vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Angel Pacheco vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Saturday 6 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori (Getty Images)

Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Norma Dumont vs Germaine de Randamie (women’s bantamweight)

Morgan Charriere vs Seung Woo Choi (featherweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Melissa Dixon (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 13 April – UFC 300 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Alex Pereira after winning the UFC light-heavyweight title (Getty Images)

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje (C) vs Max Holloway (‘BMF’ title – lightweight)

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller (lightweight)

Saturday 4 May – UFC 301 – Rio Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 22 June – UFC Fight Night – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TBA vs TBA

