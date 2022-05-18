The largest UK WWE event is coming to Cardiff this autumn with professional wrestlers flocking to the Welsh capital for WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will be held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 3 September.

The event features a collection of scripted storylines that determine the matches, featuring a collection of heroes, villains, and those that are a mixture of the two. Clash at the Castle is the largest WWE event in the UK since 1992 when SummerSlam’92 came to Wembly Stadium in London.

WWE or World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is an American professional wrestling promotion founded in 1953. It’s a theatrical performance promising to be a highly entertaining event for fans.

How to buy tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 20 May but presale tickets are available from today (18 May). In order to sign up for the presale, you need to register via WWE’s website. General sale will be available on WWE’s website, as well as on ticket sites including Ticketmaster.

Where can I stay for the event?

WWE Clash at the Castle is offering four hotel packages alongside general tickets. These packages are:

Hotel Package Offer #1: includes a pair of front row tickets, 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package, two nights at a premium hotel, a pre-event party and merchanise.

includes a pair of front row tickets, 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package, two nights at a premium hotel, a pre-event party and merchanise. Hotel Package offer #2: Includes a pair of tickets in ‘unbelievable’ seats, 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package, two nights at a premium hotel, a pre-event party and merchandise.

Includes a pair of tickets in ‘unbelievable’ seats, 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package, two nights at a premium hotel, a pre-event party and merchandise. Hotel Package offer #3: Includes a pair of tickets in ‘mind-blowing’, two nights at a hotel (double or twin room), a pre-event party and merchandise.

Includes a pair of tickets in ‘mind-blowing’, two nights at a hotel (double or twin room), a pre-event party and merchandise. Hotel Package Offer #4: Includes a pair of tickets in ‘fantastic’ seats, two nights at a hotel (double or twin room), a pre-event party and merchandise.

If you choose not to opt for a package, you can stay at one of the many hotel options in Cardiff. Booking sites like booking.com have accomodation to suit all budgets.

The city also enjoys good transport links with Newport, Pontypridd, Caerphilly, Bridgend, Barry and Swansea.