The largest UK WWE event since 1992 is coming to Cardiff this weekend with professional wrestlers flocking to the Welsh capital for WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will be held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 3 September and there are still tickets available.

Featuring a collection of scripted storylines that determine the matches, the event will include a range of heroes, villains, and those that are a mixture of the two.

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment Inc) is an American professional wrestling promotion founded in 1953. Clash at the Castle is the largest WWE event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 came to Wembly Stadium, London.

How to buy tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle

Tickets are available on WWE’s website, as well as on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at £39 but if you want to be up close to the action, you can buy a premium seat for up to £562.50.

There are some Ticketmaster verified resale tickets available for the event, some of which offer a vastly reduced price for premuim seats. These tickets currenty vary in price from £172.50 each to a somewhat mind-blowing £2,179.46 each, so make sure you scour the site for the best tickets before heading to the checkout.

Where can I stay for the event?

Cardiff is home to many hotels and B&Bs, so finding a place to stay on short notice shouldn’t be a problem if you decide to head to the event. Booking sites such as booking.com have accomodation to suit all budgets, check out our round-up of best hotels in Cardiff to help you lock down a room.

If you’re struggling to find a stay in Cardiff, the city enjoys good transport links with Newport, Pontypridd, Caerphilly, Bridgend, Barry and Swansea, so staying outside the capital and travelling in is another great option.

If you want to make a weekend of your trip to Cardiff and are looking for things to do, why not visit Roath, “Cardiff’s most charming neighbourhood”, and try out our Roath activity reccomendations.