WWE Raw to stream live on Netflix from 2025

Netflix has signed a deal to stream WWE’s weekly television programme Raw live in multiple countries, starting in January 2025.

The move, which was announced on Tuesday (23 January), will see Netflix stream Raw in the programme’s usual slot on Mondays, in the UK, US, Canada and Latin America “among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time”.

A statement by WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), the leading company in professional wrestling, added: “Likewise, as part of the agreement, Netflix will also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the US as available, inclusive of Raw and WWE’s other weekly shows – SmackDown and NXT – as well as the company’s Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

“WWE’s award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.”

The news comes as Netflix continues its recent move into live broadcasting, with the subscription service having almost exclusively streamed shows and films on-demand since its launch in 2017.

Tuesday’s announcement also follows WWE’s acquisition by Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC – mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion. Endeavor formed a new company, TKO, by merging WWE and the UFC in September.

Raw is the longest-running weekly, episodic TV show in history, having debuted in 1993 and since aired over 1,600 episodes.

The show currently airs live on the USA Network in the US and TNT Sport in the UK. It is the “No 1 show” on the USA Network at the time of writing, per WWE, with 17.5m unique viewers “over the course of the year”. WWE did not clarify whether that statistic relates to the last year or is an annual average.

WWE is currently on its “Road to WrestleMania”; on 27 January, the company will stage its Royal Rumble event, which marks the beginning of the build to WrestleMania in April.

WrestleMania is WWE’s marquee show each year, and it became a two-night event in 2020. This year’s edition, WrestleMania 40, will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on 6 and 7 April.