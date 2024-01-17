Jump to content

WWE wrestler lashes out at 'disrespectful' man during live talk show appearance

00:59

Rhys Jones | 1705523438

WWE wrestler lashes out at ‘disrespectful’ man during live talk show appearance

WWE superstar Grayson Waller lashed out at member of staff on an Australia talk show on Tuesday 17 January, while promoting an upcoming event in Perth.

A floor manager from Australia breakfast show ‘Sunrise’ started to shadow box and trash talk Waller, who hails from Sydney,

“I don’t think you understand. If I come over there we are going to have the police here because I’m not going to give you some fake punch I am going to punch you straight in the jaw,” Waller told him.

The outspoken wrestler was promoting the company’s upcoming premium live event Elimination Chamber: Perth, taking place in February, but he seemed legitimately furious as the chat broke down.

Presenter Matt Shrivington tried to defuse the moment, but Waller took aim at him too: “You too Matt, you two come here and try disrespect us.”

01:19

Premier League chief appears to call Everton and Forest ‘small clubs’

01:27

‘Joey Barton’s insults left me scared to leave house’, says Eni Aluko

01:11

British and Irish Lions announce first women’s side tour New Zealand

01:44

WWE legend helps rescue teen from wreckage of flipped car on highway

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

06:21

Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

04:53

Trapped in the care system

04:07

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

17:49

Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

00:49

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

01:35

The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series

08:06

Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

03:27

Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’

03:37

Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

00:55

Daggers of ice hang off Durham bridge as temperatures drop to -8

01:37

Moment police injure 17-month-old during raid on incorrect home

00:40

Brothers delighted after being elected mayors of neighboring towns

00:46

Suspect jumps into freezing pond in attempt to flee police

00:50

Inmate with ‘I’m a thief and idiot’ tattooed on forehead breaks out

00:42

Passenger trapped in plane toilet for entire flight: ‘Do not panic’

01:37

Watch: Climate activists swarm Joe Manchin in restaurant

01:27

Truck engulfed in fire blocks traffic on Arizona’s Interstate 17

00:34

Thousands of fire ants form rafts to survive Queensland flood waters

00:25

Floodwater carries debris down street amid Maine storm

00:25

NJ train station floods after winter storm brings torrential rain

00:32

Timelapse shows giant iceberg drifting through southern ocean

00:14

Storm Henk flooding traps canal boat against bridge as river swells

00:36

Snow sweeps through California as more extreme weather forecast

00:46

Hero saves girl, 3, from sinking car in Storm Henk floods

00:27

Garden shed collapses as Storm Henk hits London

01:28

Ronan Keating surprises Tesco shoppers with impromptu performance

01:15

Love Island All Stars first look as Jake Cornish quits villa

01:16

Amazing Spider-Man comic fetches record-breaking amount at auction

00:36

Brian Barczyk tells fans ‘don’t worry about me’ in last video

00:51

Emmy Awards draw record-low ratings with smallest audience ever

00:51

Dermot O’Leary nearly knocks out Gladiator in unseen This Morning clip

01:39

Noah Schnapp breaks silence on Zionism claims after fierce backlash

01:08

Madonna apologises for shouting out wrong city during recent show

00:31

Doctor shares simple home remedies for cold and flu symptoms

00:34

Thousands of fire ants form rafts to survive Queensland flood waters

00:29

Watch Princess of Wales’ last public appearance prior to hospital stay

00:37

Mariah Carey does gym workout wearing gold gown and platform heels

00:55

George Clooney attempts English accent in funny clip

01:53

Alec Baldwin stars in estate agent’s video to sell $19m Hamptons home

01:10

Kings’ ‘door always open for Harry and Meghan’, Royal author claims

01:27

‘Joey Barton’s insults left me scared to leave house’, says Eni Aluko

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

