WWE wrestler lashes out at ‘disrespectful’ man during live talk show appearance

WWE superstar Grayson Waller lashed out at member of staff on an Australia talk show on Tuesday 17 January, while promoting an upcoming event in Perth.

A floor manager from Australia breakfast show ‘Sunrise’ started to shadow box and trash talk Waller, who hails from Sydney,

“I don’t think you understand. If I come over there we are going to have the police here because I’m not going to give you some fake punch I am going to punch you straight in the jaw,” Waller told him.

The outspoken wrestler was promoting the company’s upcoming premium live event Elimination Chamber: Perth, taking place in February, but he seemed legitimately furious as the chat broke down.

Presenter Matt Shrivington tried to defuse the moment, but Waller took aim at him too: “You too Matt, you two come here and try disrespect us.”