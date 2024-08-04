WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns makes return on night of four title changes

Support truly

It was a night of betrayal, shocks and surprises as WWE SummerSlam unfolded in front of 57,000 fans in Cleveland on Saturday night (3 August).

All eyes were on CM Punk as he wrestled his first televised singles match in over a decade, going toe-to-toe with British star Drew McIntyre to conclude one of the hottest feuds of the year.

But it was “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio who set the tone for the evening long before those two stepped into the ring, turning on Rhea Ripley and The Judgement Day after the Women’s World Championship match opened the show.

The Judgement Day imploded further as the penultimate match of the night concluded, with Finn Balor betraying Damian Priest.

However, the biggest shock of the night came in the main event, which saw Cody Rhodes face Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed Universal Championship - amid rumours of a Roman Reigns return.

After a gruelling battle, “The American Nightmare” secured the three count to defend his title, as the “Tribal Chief” made his first appearance since WrestleMania, returning to attack his own Bloodline.

There were four title changes on a night of packed action, which also saw Logan Paul, Gunther, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in action.

Check out the full results from SummerSlam below:

Liv Morgan (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio) by pinfall to defend the Women’s World Championship

Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn (c) by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul (c) by pinfall to win the United States Championship

Nia Jax defeated Bayley (c) by pinfall to win the Women’s Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk by pinfall

Gunther defeated Damian Priest (c) by technical submission to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa by pinfall to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship (Roman Reigns returned to cost Sikoa the match)